BYH to the people putting up signs to save the swim team! While ECU cuts may not be 50 percent, faculty are already feeling them: not able to purchase research supplies or teaching items seen as not “essential.” And who makes that decision? Do we need to spend dwindling funds on expensive sports and athletes not from North Carolina or the U.S.? Follow through with more cuts to “nonessential” athletics! Or are they the core mission?
Bless the hearts of everyone who drives over the scenic Tar River on Greenville Boulevard past 10th Street and has to see downed trees in the river that have been there for months. The city or some other entity has responsibility to remove them and protect the river and its beauty. They need to get on it.
BYH local meteorologist, please return to the station and give us a good weather report. Wash your hands, wear your mask and social distance while giving a report that is not interrupted by technical difficulties. Enjoyed meeting your children and seeing the home décor but now I need a good weather report to plan my day and the day of my employees that work outside.
BTH of Gov. Cooper who looks very wise now in being cautious with the number of attendees at the Republican convention.
Today I came back to my car in the parking lot and a young lady approached me and asked if that was my car. I said yes and she told me she ran into the back of it, she called the police and a police report was done. Her agent called promptly. Thank you for being honest and taking responsibility. Your honest character is appreciated and you will go far in life with this attitude!
In our city, county, state, and country there is way too much hate and dissension. BYH is a good example. Wouldn’t it be nice if just one day a week BYH was filled with happy thoughts.
Defund the police does not mean to get rid of the police. Google it!
This is to the person saying a teenager can buy a gun at a gun show without paperwork: you really need to research things before you make a comment. You have to show appropriate identification and complete paperwork, specifically an ATF Form 4473.
A BYH to Suddenlink who can’t seem to fix its website to let people know how much data they have used. This stopped working after July 7 or whenever Suddenlink went out for an entire day. Its been going on for too long! Please fix it!
A huge thank you to the drivers on W.H. Smith Boulevard who kindly allow other drivers in front of them during rush hour! My office is at a very busy corner and I’m always grateful for their kindness.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.