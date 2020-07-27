BYH, mass murder is where fascism ends, not where it begins.
Hats off to Sam Coonrod for taking a stand for what's right rather than bowing to the vocal minority. The only time I will kneel is in prayer for my God Jesus Christ.
BYH City of Greenville as you could develop Boyd Lee Park into an athletic sports complex with additional softball and baseball fields like every town around us currently has. Time to step it up!
Strangely enough, it's those who contribute the least to society that want the most from it.
BTH of our "Doctors in the House" they should go back to medical school or drop the MD from their names.
Warning: alcohol consumption is the leading cause of pregnancy.
BYH, defund the politicians.
BMH. I fully support that black lives matter. I do not support Black Lives Matter, the organization. Look up what they're really about.
Bless My Heart, for 50 years I've wondered if Mick Jagger ever hit a note on key.
BYH, ask Trump if he can remember these five words: Russia, Putin, troops, bounties, silence.
BYH, including another $21 billion in funds to the Pentagon in a bill that refuses to extend unemployment benefits for 25,000,000 people is the real looting of America.
BYH, if the hundred million or so that didn't vote actually all voted for the same candidate, they would get any kind of government they want. I wonder how many of the protestors even bothered to vote.
I find it interesting that the Democrats want the federal government to provide health care for everyone, provide aid to everyone, provide money for every project they can think of, but, when it comes to protecting cities with out-of-control violence, they want the government to stay out! It shows just how much they want power and not what is good for the average American.
Donald Trump is by no means perfect. However, compared to the people that want to do away with police, approve of rioting, do not want help from the government to stop buildings from being burned down, and allow total disruption to our way of life, he is looking better each day! Keep it up Democrats!
Bless the hearts of those who are afraid of the police being defunded. It won't happen until after the black helicopters come for your guns.
Bless his heart, Trump denied. People died.
My dog Ginger is confused. She cannot see how the Cancel Police can call themselves liberals.
BYH, when exposing a crime is treated as committing a crime, you are ruled by criminals.
BYH, we wouldn't have "Black Lives Matter" if we didn't have 400 years of "black lives don't matter."
Bless Your Heart Suddenlink, I know you are dedicated to bringing us the very best of televised entertainment but can't we see Shawshank Redemption and A Fistfull of Dollars a few more times each day.
BYH Pitt County Schools for opening with face-to-face instruction! What are you missing? Hyde, Martin and Beaufort counties are all starting school with remote learning. They have a significantly lower amount of COVID-19 positive cases. Why are you risking so many lives? Who will you get to substitute when teachers contract COVID? How many cases of COVID would there need to be before you follow neighboring counties with remote learning?
Bless your heart to the street painters. Just what do we need to do to paint "MAGA" in the street in front of the courthouse?
BYH, you don't have to eat less, you just have to eat right.
BYH, feelings are much like waves, we can't stop them from coming, but we can choose which ones to surf.
I'm tired of seeing us fight about kids in school. I'm very angry and disgusted we are in this position. Nations with real leaderships aren't faced with the same problems. Direct your anger where it has to be, at the ballot box, and let's really make America Great Again, not this pretend version.
BYH: Trump is quite the craftsman when it comes to fascist rule. With lies his only tactic, fear his only tool.
BYH: our teachers, parents and grandparents need resources to help our youth during the pandemic. Thanks to Portia Bright-Pittman who coauthored a children's book "There Ought to Be Law: A Bright Day at the State Capitol." I found it at www.brightbooks.org
I was thinking, BMH. The curve is flattened, our hospital is not overrun, children rarely get or transmit Corona, and if masks work, then why close the schools?
Since 1965 the United States Government has spent over $18 trillions on the War on Poverty! After all that spending, the problems it was supposed to cure have just gotten worse. So much for reparations. What’s your better idea?
If the Redskins have to change their name, what about the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and the Chicago Blackhawks?
Bless my heart, how do you set a courthouse on fire? Obviously pretty easy to do, protesters are doing it all the time. But I guess my main question is why?
