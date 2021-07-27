BMH, I set my alarm extra early to be sure I have enough time to lie there being angry about having to wake up.
Regarding what the Scriptures say about the “love of money.” If you got money you love it. And if you ain’t got no money you would love to have some. Loving money seems to be at the heart of our very existence. Show me someone who does not love money and I will show you someone who eats tofu.
BYH, a sixth-grader having to wear a bullet-proof backpack to school with metal detectors, armed guards and mass-shooter drills is just the “price of freedom,” but being asked to wear a mask in Walmart for 10 minutes is “tyranny?”
BYH, if you don’t quite feel up to par, here is what the doctors won’t tell you: exercise at least 30 minutes per day, meditate for 20 minutes twice a day, avoid processed food and instead go for organic fruits and vegetables, spend more time in nature and less indoors, stop worrying about things you can’t control, and ditch your TV. You’re welcome.
BYH to the wise words of Mark Twain, who warned that “anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.”
Bless their hearts and mine. When I was a kid, about 10 years old, I put playing cards on the spokes of my bike with clothes pins ... that didn’t make my bicycle a Harley any more than tin cans on your muffler makes your Hyundai, Nissan or Chevrolet a race car. Please stop driving like your on a race track. I want to get home in one piece.
BYH ECU for staying strong and not letting science tell Pirates what to do. Pirates don’t need no vaccines to be on campus this fall-what could possibly go wrong? Aaarrrggghhh.
BYH, I woke up this morning determined to exercise more, eat right and drink less. But that was four hours ago, when I was younger, and full of hope.
Don’t miss Nunsense at Magnolia! We enjoyed the opening night performance. The cast is talented: they can sing and dance. Greenville is fortunate to have this nonprofit treasure with dedicated volunteers and patrons.
BOH, had occasion this week to visit two of our state’s rest areas. If we can’t afford better toilet paper, please raise my taxes. If Joe’s infrastructure plan does not include TP, politicians, investigate this. Do not let this one slip through the crack. Pun intended.
BYH Greenville and Winterville. What is the point of having bike lanes on the roads if y’all permit cars to use them as parking lots?
BYH, I guess we should retire the expression “avoid it like the plague,” given how little effort people put into actually avoiding one.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.