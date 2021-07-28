Bless our hearts! Let’s use terminology correctly. America is not officially a Christian nation. The United Kingdom would be considered a Christian nation because its official religion is Protestant Christianity and the Church of England is the “state church” (Wikipedia). America was founded on Judeo-Christian values (Biblical principles), but that is not exactly the same as being a Christian nation.
Bless your hearts U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team for losing your opening round game to Sweden 3-0. Maybe you should focus more on training for your sport than on political activism in order to get better results on the field. Keep taking a knee before your games, and many of us will turn you off and switch to watching rhythmic gymnastics instead!
BHY to people fooled by the negative political rhetoric attached to the word “socialism.” I wonder how many of you rely on roads, bridges, police forces, public schools and libraries, parks and many other goods and services that society provides. These are the things of socialism. Taxes pay for them. Humans like them. We have always been a socialist-capitalist society. Those who would privatize everything no doubt vote against their own best interests.
BYH, in high school if you didn’t believe in science, it’s just called failing.
BYH to the guy complaining about the officiating in the NBA finals. You have to understand that there are no set rules. Rules are determined by those who commit the offense. Stars get preferential treatment and there is no such thing as “traveling.” Watching through this lens, I think the “refs” did a great job. The team that was supposed to win won.
BOH, saw in the paper where a $4.5 million Sheetz gas station rebuild is going on Charles. Read about “underground fuel storage tanks” but didn’t see anything about “electric vehicle charging stations.” Might there be some city leadership or regulatory encouragement for new/renovating fuel stations to install “X” number of EV chargers during construction to help our community transition to electric (it is coming)? We demand retail space from builders downtown. Why not EV chargers from gas stations?
BYH to the person calling the unvaccinated “ignorant.” Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes before you pass judgment. Calling people names just makes you sound ridiculous.
A mask is better than a ventilator, home is better than ICU, prevention is better than cure, it’s not curfew but care for you and others. Get the vaccine to care for you and others. If you care about your community, take the vaccine, please.