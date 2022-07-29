Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Following violence and murder in downtown or uptown Greenville in 2010, many people shied away from the area. Things improved following the introduction of a 500-foot rule for bars. There are new and more varied businesses downtown and it’s a much safer environment. Don’t mess with success.

BYH to the Jan. 6 committee. You missed the big picture! Nancy Pelosi is responsible for the security of the Capital building. She had knowledge that there might be trouble that day. What did she do? Nothing. If she had done her job no one would have been able to even come near the Capitol. Then we would not have these endless days of hearings. Almost as bad as the bathroom repair/renovation ads