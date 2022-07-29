...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Following violence and murder in downtown or uptown Greenville in 2010, many people shied away from the area. Things improved following the introduction of a 500-foot rule for bars. There are new and more varied businesses downtown and it’s a much safer environment. Don’t mess with success.
BYH to the Jan. 6 committee. You missed the big picture! Nancy Pelosi is responsible for the security of the Capital building. She had knowledge that there might be trouble that day. What did she do? Nothing. If she had done her job no one would have been able to even come near the Capitol. Then we would not have these endless days of hearings. Almost as bad as the bathroom repair/renovation ads
BYH to the ignorant. If you are paying interest on your credit cards each month, it is a serious mistake. In essence, you are paying to use your own money. If you can’t afford to buy something, wait until you can afford it.
BTH of those who post day after day about politics. On Sunday, choose a church and start attending. Maybe God can help you with the bitterness you have.
BTH of the individual who has not heard of any houses falling into the sea or being flooded. Do you not look at the news? Both have happened. Climate change is real. Ask a meteorologist.
BYH, is the DR afraid to publish any comments on ECU Health partnering with a private for-profit hospital? Perhaps a DR reporter can find somewhere as an example that a private for-profit hospital actually did well with behavioral health services. Good luck with that.
BYH climate change deniers. Let’s see. Almost every climate change scientist in the world is concerned. The glaciers are melting. There is way too much CO2 in the atmosphere. But you know best? That’s the problem in this country now. Everyone is an expert except the experts. I guess prayer works better than science in our new theocracy.
Bless Brittany Griner’s heart. You broke the law. You have to pay the price. That’s the way it is supposed to work. The lesson is, don’t carry drugs into the airport.
Bless their don’t-have-a-clue hearts to the students who are hollering about their loan debt. Hey Joe. How about canceling my mortgage and auto loan and all the other bills I signed for?
BYH, the best way to organize your stuff is to get rid of most of it.
Bless his heart, my uncle fell into the upholstery machine at work. But don’t worry, he’s recovered.
Do we have to have a gun or a rifle in your home or car? They are being stolen from autos, homes and other places all the time. Leave the military to purchase guns and rifles.