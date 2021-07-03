To Jackie who purchased some groceries for me at Food Lion on Stantonsburg when I was short the cash: You are a special person.
Thank you, thank you, thank you to the lady who found and returned my handbag to the Lowe’s store! I had a repairman in my home, went to Lowe’s to secure a needed part and in my haste to return home, I left my handbag in my basket! By the time I discovered my mistake, I rushed back to the store. God bless you for returning my bag to the front desk!
I would like to give a shout-out to Officer White of Greenville Animal Protective Services who came to the rescue of an injured kitten Thursday morning. I called in a concern and he went to the house and really stepped up and was able to get the kitten to emergency care. He is to be commended in his efforts dealing with a very difficult situation. Bless him.
It is difficult to understand what the Greenville City Council has against city employees, the hard-working, dedicated people who make Greenville function. With minuscule raises for employees, the latest city budget shows a complete lack of respect. Even when there is plenty of money to go around, they lowered the property tax rate again! City staff barely get a few crumbs.
BYH to all employers who take advantage of holidays that are normally paid that fall on a weekend without paying the employee or giving them the following workday off. This is called greed and you should be ashamed of yourselves.
ECU should take that $53 million in government relief and buy us a decent football and basketball program. Enough of this losing. All it takes is money and all we all know that public money is found in creative accounting. Take from the rich and give to the poor athletic department. Book learning is all well and good but winning the ball game is what makes you happy. Good grades are relative and boring.
BYH, don’t tell anti-mask protestors that masks stop COVID-19. Tell them it prevents facial recognition software used by the 5G Government Skynet from tracking you.
Bless my heart. My wife and I were responsible and got our COVID vaccines in January and February. Where’s my million?
Bless your heart to the person complaining about the location of the new splash pad in Farmville. The location is on the former site of the community pool that served the entire town for decades and had an existing bathhouse that could easily be renovated. It is also being constructed adjacent to an existing park and will be located next door to the Farmville Boys & Girls Club. Hardly an inaccessible site!
