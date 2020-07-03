BYH, Cam Newton on getting a new job even though it’s only for a year. Maybe you’ll remember that you are a football player and not a fashion icon.
Philippians 2:4 says “Let each of you look to not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.” Stay at home or wear a mask when you can’t. BYH.
Namaste to the person wanting us all to see others as spiritual beings enjoying a human experience. If only. I’m afraid most are unenlightened with no interest in becoming enlightened. Bless their hearts.
Stuff is gettin’ real now. The Ayden Collard Festival is canceled. Bless our hearts!
Wow, $350 “bonus.” After taxes, the net is around $210. That’s a trip to Harris Teeter and a gas fill-up. Forget the step increase — teachers with 20 plus years experience are NOT eligible. Experienced veteran teachers are not valued.
Is it still legal to play the national anthem in the privacy of your own home? Especially if the neighbors cannot hear? We need some guidelines on this New World Order business. I know the masks with the American Flag are considered offensive here in the U.S. so I wear one featuring Hobbes from the Calvin cartoon.
BYH, according to an ancient Chinese proverb, he who blames others has a long way to go on his journey. He who blames himself is halfway there. He who blames no one has arrived.
I’m 77 years old and waiting for that white privilege to kick in. Hopefully it will bring with it my retirement and my relief for my aching back. Welcome anytime.
The statue has been moved so is it safe to go back outside? I’m locked down due to the virus and locked down due to the threat of violence. Not too sure which one is more dangerous. Sign me, Socially Distancing for all the right and wrong reasons.
Finally went to a restaurant to pick up a meal. Noticed that the owner and employees were not wearing masks. So off I went back home to the ol’ peanut butter and banana sandwich.
BYH, the mask isn’t a political statement, it’s an IQ test.
BYH here is your poem of the day: If your population is very dense, COVID spreads faster, it’s true. Turns out how dense your population is, is a fact that matters too.
BYH, I’d rather adjust my life to your absence than adjust my boundaries to accommodate your disrespect.
Russia has put targets on our military members overseas by paying cash for killing them. Bless their hearts. Sounds like an act of war.
BMH. I am married to Karen and thankfully she is nothing like the “Karens” on social media.
Please support the Right to Life for senior citizens and wear a mask!
