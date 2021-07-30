BYH to the young policeman who paid for my oil change after I realized I didn’t have my credit card with me. Nice to know there are still good people around. He made my day!
Get a grip with your theory of Sheetz not adding electrical charing stations for your fancy expensive cars if they don’t catch on fire first. And, no, it isn’t as important as you may think. Plug in your wagon at home and move over so I can get some fuel.
In regard to America not being considered a nation based on Christianity, I would think we probably have more Christians than any other nation. In regard to that, I am proud to be an American which is one nation under God.
BYHs to those refusing the vaccine. Please refuse your doctor’s next prescribed meds with the mile long list of side effects. And just curious, what do you like on your hot dog?
BYH, while this column continually prints three people accusing Republicans and Trump of fascism, racism, insurrection, bleach injections and cisgenderism, we are experiencing a border invasion, a failing education system, government spending out of control on what will be recurring items, and a demented president. Normal people are mad as heck.
The confederate statue should not be returned to our Pitt County courthouse. Put it where it belongs, in a museum or a graveyard. No offense intended, but right is right
BYH to the BYH writer who wished that Greenville would be more bike-friendly like Farmville. Greenville has lots of things that Farmvilledoes not have: miles of greenways, a bike-ped commission, police out on bikes, a bike shop, a mayor who rides, BMX ramps, stores that offer bike benefit discounts and miles of bike lanes. Farmville has none of these. I’d say Greenville is a better place in which to bike.
Bless your heart to the people who live near the entrance to Lynndale subdivision. For the past several months you have left in your front yard a large pile of concrete from an old walkway or driveway. What a classy introduction to one of the nicest residential areas in Greenville. Thanks for sharing your junk concrete. Please review your restrictive covenants. They address this kind of classless behavior.
BYH Greenville. Our developer/leaders have the hots for a “river walk” attraction. They need something other than college student bars and lawyers’ offices to attract tourists and fill the hotels being built uptown. The Greenville Town Common rezoning is the camel’s nose under the tent. The rest of the camel will follow.
BYH, the most powerful weapon in the world is truth, because truth is indestructible.
