BYH to Robert at Lowe’s for going above and beyond in helping an elderly person like me quickly locate and load big bags of mulch in the extreme heat with such patience and pleasantness!
Bless our hearts, some people might not work if they get stimulus money. Others might not give campaign contributions if they don’t get stimulus money.
Bless my heart. I am always inspired when a professional athlete making millions of dollars every year gives me a speech about social justice. It is almost as bad a politicians pandering for votes.
Bless your heart to all the folks who advocate for online learning. It works only with dedicated parental involvement and follow up with your child. Think again if you believe that you can have your child sit at a computer and get the same education as in a classroom setting. Learning involves parental involvement. If you are not involved, your child’s learning will be severely limited.
BYH to the Reflector article “SHP launches Move Over campaign.” I was mistakenly excited because I thought it was referring to those who drive in the left lane of a four lane highway slower than the speed limit. This causes unsafe actions by those who wish to move on at a legal speed. It would be great if the SHP would give warning tickets those drivers.
Let’s start discussing the electoral college now instead of after the election. Supposedly our votes count to this secret group.
BYH CAPTCHA. You think mailboxes are parking meters.
BYH to the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding the John Paul complex. Why can’t you side with the neighborhoods who will be impacted by the noise, lights, traffic and impact on property values.
BYH, to our local traffic light programmer. Your green light only allows three eastbound cars on Red Banks to cross over Greenville Boulevard. I drove under the yellow light as car number three and I witnessed four more cars behind me cross the intersection. Maybe the city planned to install another red light camera at this intersection, explaining the unusually short green light.
To the 6 a.m. joggers on Fifth Street. Reflective strips on your shirts or white shirts would be smart. Black shirts and shorts are not safe.
BYH to Mr. Hatoun, the new board chairman of Uptown Greenville, for speaking at the noon Rotary Club. Your presentation on the state of our downtown was extremely informative. You educated our members on how leadership should embrace its revitalization as the entire region will benefit. Thank you for leading the private sector efforts and we wish you good fortune ahead.
