Bless my heart. People are saying they can't pay their rent. Here's an idea. Get a job. Everyone is hiring.
BYH to the individual who thinks that the use of the motto "In God We Trust" establishes that the United States is a Christian country. Belief in God is common to many, including Christians, Muslims and Jews. In fact they all worship the same God, although under different names: Allah, Jehovah, Yahweh. And share the Old Testament of the Bible. Belief in Jesus Christ as God is unique to Christianity.
BHH. Our Quarter says "in God We Trust," not "in Jesus We Trust." God is everywhere in many religions. Our Founding Fathers were mostly deists.
Well, we don't know about the Founders, but on July 30, 1956, two years after pushing to have the phrase “under God” inserted into the pledge of allegiance, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law declaring “In God We Trust” to be the nation's official motto. His decisions were influenced by The Rev. Billy Graham.
Bless the hearts of all the supposed Christians and patriots who refuse the vaccine and masking. You are violating the most basic rules of Christianity and patriotism by directly harming other Americans. Basing your refusal on the desire to make sure that Biden doesn't succeed is shows you aren't a patriot. The only way to a normal economy and life is through vaccinations. Help your fellow humans!
Bless their heart, anti-COVID-vaxxers are all like, "I'm not going to be a guinea pig in some mass experiment." Oh, but you are! You are what we call the "control group." Good luck!
BYH to a new approach to force people to get a COVID vaccine by shaming them and calling them irresponsible! Where does this store? Maybe government should put as much effort in to stopping crime and killings. Something is seriously wrong in this country.
Does anyone remember a thing called HIPAA laws? I don’t think so. Now Americans are asked to show proof of a COVID vaccination! Is this a communistic government? This vaccine is not approved by FDA it is experimental. Let’s look at the data of deaths and illnesses from the COVID vaccine. People need to research and think for themselves instead of being led without disclosing all the information.
A BYH to cold natured people in the summertime. You got to look out for us hot natured people and make sure we’re not passed out from heat exhaustion! Please think about other people around you than yourselves. If the tables were turned you would expect the same courtesy. That goes for all age groups!
BYH, don't start none and there won't be none.
