BOH. Here’s a radical idea for election reform: “One citizen, one vote, in person, on Election Day, in public, with ironclad voter ID.” Same rules for everyone. Nothing racist in that. No suppression there. If you want water, bring it yourself. If you don’t feel like voting that way, that’s fine. Stay home.
I would like someone to explain why you need a photo ID to receive a free fan but you do not need one to vote? You need one for just about everything. It would be nice if you would print this in your paper.
BYH you yanks are welcome here in the South, just leave the bad politics that led to corruption, high taxes, mobbed-up unions and arrogant so-called public servants at the state line.
No BYH, the same people who think Democrats are Socialists think Donald Trump is a Christian.
Bless their heart? Billionaires got richer by $3.9 trillion during the pandemic. It's time for them to pay their fair share.
BYH, what hypocrites you are. All those spoiled Olympic athletes that enjoy all the benefits of being an American then disrespect the country that gave you your opportunity. Quit your whining and just quit. we don't want people like you representing us.
Bless your heart to the LBGT whatevers. I don't care about your private lives but I don't want to be force-fed your agenda. Live your life as you wish and let me do the same.
BOH, antifa (antifascists) destroyed Nazi statues and erased history. Now we don't know who won World War 2.
BYH, I know that for the next four years Biden/Harris will not do anything right according to the Republican whiners, who lost their credibility by letting slide all manners of criminality and autocracy by their guy, can't quite recall his name. Just know that the more you complain the bigger the losers you sound. Your anguish is music to my ears.
BYH, more important than removing Confederate statues from the Capitol, is removing Confederate congressmen.
Republicans, the Democrats just handed you a gift horse on a silver platter in the most incompetent VP this country has ever had and only one step from the presidency. Put that in your campaign playbook for the next election or continue to watch the country go down the tubes with the Democrats. Let that happen and you deserve to lose.
BTH of those who believe that the election was rigged and the person who lost will be put back in the White House in August. I cannot believe that adults cannot accept loss and move past it. It is sad to think people have been brainwashed by someone who only cares for himself.
BYH to the ECU professor who had an opinion. What happened to ECU pushing the idea of everyone having a freedom to express themselves. But, I forgot, if free speech is against blacks or gays it is wrong. Everyone else is fair game. What a double standard. Let us get real, we all either like something or someone or not. You can not control people's morals or their opinions.
BYH to our country's courts and so-called leaders. Why do gays and trans and all the in-betweens have more rights than us normal people? I do not live like them, and should not have to be forced to accept such sinful action as a norm to share in our society. Us normal folks used to have rights, but it seems we do not have these rights anymore. Where is our society going?