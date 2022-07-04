Bless our heart, with this present extremist Supreme Court running full speed with their agenda, in conjunction with the modern day Repugnican party that obviously no longer even pretends to believe in democracy, we may have already seen our last free and fair election. Happy Independence Day.
Guys: If your woman ever comes at you with a knife, hand her a jar of mayo, her first instinct will be to make you a sandwich. Follow me for more tips.
BYH, idolizing a politician is liked believing the stripper really likes you.
BYH President Biden. The only things that this president is loyal to are his personal agenda and his son. We are all citizens of this country. You are supposed to represent us all. Shame on you for your negative comments against our Supreme Court Justices while abroad. What an embarrassment to the people of this country.
BYH, you can't give away a used mattress, but somehow we'll pay $300 a night to sleep on one at a hotel.
Bless the hearts of the religious right for posting propaganda on poles for city utilities. Our constitution prohibits the use of city property to promote such practices so please stop the pollution.
BYH, the best analogy for where we are right now is that America is Elvis Presley; the most beautiful, talented, rebellious country in the history of the Earth. And now, we're in our Vegas years. We've squeezed ourself into a white jumpsuit, wheezing our way through "Love Me Tender," and might be about to pass away, bloated on the toilet, but we're still King!
Save democracy. Vote blue. Bless your heart.
FYI: Forbes Woods condos are not what they used to be; they have so much landscaping work to do, I cannot believe the residents are still paying monthly dues. I have visited the pool as a guest, cannot believe the health department has not shut it down. The pool furniture is a law suit waiting to happen. Not sure what you pay a month but I would say it's too much.
BOH. Hey, Democrats, you foisted on the country two of the most inept and incompetent politicians to occupy the presidential seats. For the sake of the country please get it right the next time before we continue to implode. DR I doubt you would print this being the Democratic paper that you are.
BOH, as a seemingly logical person, I find it incomprehensible that a person like Rusty Bowers of Arizona could deliver a scathing, damaging testimony against the twice-impeached, defeated, corrupt, pussy-grabber and still say that he would vote for him again!
BYH to the Biden Administration. They have no interest in regulating illegal immigration. Louisiana is next door and has over 2 million alligators. Why not import several thousand gators and release them into the Rio Grande? It would not be long before the steady stream of illegal migrants drops off precipitously.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.