I have always found the best way to size up a new preacher is to take him fishing with you. Just you and him. Then confess your sins to him out on the open water. If he refuses to go fishing with you again after you have confessed your sins he is a pretty good guy. And best avoided.
They may be locked up for a crime that they committed but they're still human. You have people sleeping on floors in a cell. How can you have three people in a cell and call it quarantine? Why aren't the prisoners being given gloves to clean with instead of using their bare hands when you know COVID-19 is still alive and well along with people having scabies. Bless your heart to the Pitt County Detention Center?
Bless your heart to the manager at the Winterville restaurant who told me and my (eager to work) child not to bother filling out an application because they are only 15 just for me to go through the drive-through line less than two weeks later to see a 15 year old saying, "my pleasure" to customers in the line. Different rules for different people I guess.
Bless the hearts of the disappointed young men on State’s baseball team. I truly feel badly for them. However, everyone knew the NCAA rules going into the tournament. Some young men made the decision not to get the COVID vaccination, which is their right. But, they should have stayed home and not jeopardized the rest of the team. End of story. Actions create consequences and it is a shame a few young men let their actions adversely impact their team. But to be crystal clear, this was their fault not the fault of the NCAA.
If not even half of the people in our area are fully vaccinated and none of the children are, then why have almost all of the people stopped wearing masks? Do y'all want more deaths and disabilities from COVID-19? Do you enjoy lockdowns and limitations? Wear the masks and nip this stuff until everyone has had a jab.
Hey Social Security, you need to hire people to spy on people who claim to have a disability. People been waiting for years to receive their funds who are in the worse shape. There is a lady I know who is faking her disability and lives with her parents. All she does is smoke and uses her parents. If you can walk and talk, then get off of disability
I feel regardless if you are family or not, have respect to call before you just go to people's houses. You do not know if they want company, especially if they work. Not everyone stays at home and use the system like you do.
I am for all families who have working parents that provide for their children. What I will not stand by is these mothers who have never taken the responsibility of raising their children and leaving them with their grandparents because they don't want to deal with them.
Bless Greenville city government's heart. After being told the city of Greenville does not reimburse accounts when they fail to pick up recycling, I suggest they stop picking up any recycling and just bill for the service. That should go a long way to putting the recycling program in the black.
BYH to Nikola Tesla, who wrote, "The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all previous centuries of its existence ... if you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration."
BYH if you lived in the condo that collapsed and were assessed a portion of the repairs proposed, even though just the cost of living there was at your expense limit! How many of us could afford to pay or finance a minimum share of $80,000-plus of the cost of repairs for a one-bedroom unit? It must have been a good location but in a 40-year-old building subject to frequent tropical storm influences!
Still don't believe in global warming or climate change, maybe this will change your mind: a town in Washington state had a 114-degree high; Portland, Oregon, a high of 119 degrees.
