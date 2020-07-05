Public golf courses often fail because they are not exclusive. Being a member of a golf course carries a certain swagger, a gravitas you cannot achieve by paying a mere green’s fee. Wearing a golf shirt with a country club logo puts you above the common masses. The city has no business in the rarified world of high-class golf. In the words of Clint Eastwood, “A man has got to know his limitations.”
No BYH to the Associated Press report printed in our daily paper. The Cape Hatteras lighthouse was moved in 1999, not 1990. And the move was necessary due to erosion, not rising sea levels. Does anyone check these stories before going to print?
BYH, in the forests and mountains, animals do not leave trash, people do. Please behave like animals.
BYH, Pitt County Health Department. It would be really helpful if you would let us know how and where people are contracting coronavirus locally. It would help those of us that care decide how to proceed as things open up. Thank you.
No BYH to state legislators that refuse to expand Medicaid coverage in North Carolina. How many people have to get COVID before this will be considered?
I think the only way to make Bradford Creek Golf Course profitable is for the city to buy all the other courses in Pitt County. Then close all courses except for Bradford Creek. Working together we can solve any problem and hopefully pay off my student loan for my masters in business administration.
Only cool people wear masks.
Bless my heart. I think Canadians are pampered and generally dependent on government handouts. They are constantly complaining and causing problems along our border. Please let me know what policies I need to change to make me respect them.
Daily Reflector why do you continue to print racist bless your hearts?
The City of Greenville should seriously consider retaining Bradford Creek golf course. It is a true asset to Greenville and Pitt County that gives many people access to a golf course. Who knows how much money has been spent at Town Common and how much it costs to maintain that area? It is doubtful any private entity would want to buy Bradford Creek golf course. Once we close it, it’s doubtful the city will ever get in the golf course business again.
I went down to the Town Common looking for those Occupy Wall Street kids. One old man said he thought they were working in tobacco this season.
BYH to those who don’t wear a mask because God will protect you. If that’s the case, you don’t need your gun either.
If you don’t break the law the police will not bother you. Bless our hearts
