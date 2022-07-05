BTH of the person saying rivers never go in reverse. Actually tidal rivers like the Tar do indeed run both ways.
BYH, in Japan abortion is viewed in a different way. Many people believe the spirits of the unborn have countless opportunities to incarnate, and so if a mother chooses not to give birth it doesn’t mean the spirit can’t try again. The view that the unborn are spiritual beings that deserve our love and respect is shared, but women who have abortions are spiritual beings as well, and it is their choice.
Bless my heart, turns out you can just buy a birthday cake and eat it yourself. Nobody checks.
$9 Million for 900 I-587 signs comes out to $10,000 each. BYH Greenville for using our tax dollars so poorly just to claim we are now near an interstate that does not go between any states.
Bless your polluting heart, or lack thereof, Colonial Pipeline for destroying our world and environment with your irresponsible gas leak.
BYH, if you are OK with Muslim, Jewish and Hindu students sitting through a Christian prayer in public school, and not OK with having Christian students sit through Muslim, Jewish and Hindu prayers, then it’s not religious freedom, it’s religious oppression.
BYH, this is your periodic reminder that the U.S. Constitution was written by a handful of rich dudes who didn’t know what atoms were, practiced medicine based on the four humors, had no idea that dinosaurs existed, used guns that fired four rounds per minute, regarded women as literal property, and would have considered a light bulb to be pure witchcraft.
BYH: first, the man takes a drink; then, the drink takes the man.
Border patrol agents have been accused by the crazy liberals of racial profiling when stopping to check a vehicle or truck. It would have been nice for them to check the tractor trailer truck that had 53 people, BTH, in the back that died.
BYH to the one that disparaged Reagan’s intelligence based on Reagan’s communications. (Even though Reagan was know as “the Great Communicator.”) Compared to Biden, Reagan is a genius. It’s crazy someone would still go after him when almost everyone (nonpartisans) agrees, Reagan was a great president! After Jimmy Carter 2.0 we may need Reagan 2.0.
Regarding public prayer, Jesus said: “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray on the street corners to be seen by others …. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father who is unseen.” Matthew 6:5-6. The 50 yard line on a public school football field or street corner; pretty much the same thing, Supreme Court justices.
