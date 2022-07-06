BYH to the radical left protesting the Supreme Court decision on abortion. Why they are so upset is very simple. With the issue being up to the states, the left now has to depend on the voters to pass their agenda, which will be a real problem.
BYH forgiving-but-never-speaking-to. You may selfishly feel better about yourself, but in never speaking to the offender, your heart will continue to ache. Gentle words of courtesy speak volumes.
It is always better to believe those who testify under oath than those who criminally defy subpoenas and verbally attack those testifying.
BYH, people. Save your life; respect the authority of the police
Oh my! The world is going crazy! UCLA and USC are now in the Big Ten!
So if the president cancels student loan debt will that end the student loan program? Or will it continue but you do not have to pay off the loan? Can we extend that to cars, boats and private planes? Not having to pay off debts would ease much pain and suffering. Having your financial debts washed away would be the foundation of a great new church.
BYH Town of Farmville for such a wonderful, patriotic fireworks event! We loved the America-themed music and we were singing along to “America the Beautiful” and many others. We have found the best fireworks show in eastern North Carolina!
My Waterpik was on the blink. Went to the big box store but no one could find a manager with a key to open the cabinet where the new Waterpiks were on display. Frustrated, I went back home. Took my old Waterpik out to the garage. Opened it up, replaced the electrical cable and, wham, it works. Cleaned it real well and it looks brand new. Works like a charm. No service, no sale.
BYH, the one who plants trees, knowing that he or she will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life.
Bless our hearts, the target isn’t Christians, it’s Christian nationalism. The target isn’t men, it’s patriarchy. The target isn’t whites, it’s white supremacy. The target isn’t heterosexuals, it’s homophobia. Don’t take it personally; join the work and dismantle oppressive systems.
Warning: Restaurant bathrooms can be very dangerous! So many of my dates have gone to use them and vanished! Bless my heart!
As one of the greatest big wave surfers Laird Hamilton said, “Make sure your worst enemy doesn’t live between your own two ears.” With all the issues all of us Americans are going through, I know someday things will get better. Maybe we should all watch more comedy instead of these negative news channels. Go Pirates!
