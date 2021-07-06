If you are confused by the new star on the road, perhaps you shouldn’t be driving. Not intending to be cruel, but I’m guessing you may get confused by many other things while driving, which makes it unsafe for you and other drivers.
Bless your heart to the dad in my neighborhood who allows his daughter’s boyfriend to come to the neighborhood any time while revving his engine and making as much noise as possible with his truck.
Another ghost bike installed on Memorial Drive within a block of the other means yet another cyclist killed in Greenville this year! When is NCDOT going to make our roads designed to be safer? There are zero sidewalks there, zero crosswalks, zero bike lanes and yet people walk or ride there all the time risking their lives. C’mon Greenville time to grow up and build roads like the mature cities of Raleigh and Cary do.
BYH. When I was in Texas I used to ride my bike a lot. When I got here and saw that there was no paved breakdown lane on roads. I refused to ride on highways. It is sad someone was killed by a drunk on a bike, but I always thought riding on major streets like Memorial Drive is for people with a death wish. No painted lines, bike symbols or rules will protect you from the weekly toll of people who are DUI. Sorry, Mr. Hard Brass.
BYH to the locals complaining that local parks are built without sidewalks to them. Get the message public parks are systematically made for the wealthy only. They are built with parking lots not sidewalks to get there so the message is clear, parks are limited to car owners only. Get a car; get access to further government subsidies. Pay to play as the saying goes.
BYH NCDOT for installing more stop signs in rural places instead of reducing the speed limits and asking the county sheriffs to start enforcing safer limits to get the NASCAR wannabes off our roads. It’s getting dangerous out there!
My cable bill showed a late charge of $10. I tried to get this corrected but after several days of back and forth, I decided to let it go. My blood pressure could no longer take it. I know I paid on time as paying my bills on time was a prerequisite to joining the Presbyterian Church. I even got a decal on my car. Hopefully, the preacher will give me special dispensation. I’m innocent!
BOHs. With the rash of trailer thefts, maybe it is time to pass common-sense trailer hitch laws.
BYH to the lack of speed enforcement. The lawless have taken over the roadways and are making it deadly to travel here.
BYH, I found out how to keep brownies fresh. Eat them all in one sitting.
