Bless our hearts, there are many Christians here who are very familiar with the Bible. In the Bible certain behaviors make God angry. I would like to start the list from the angriest. I believe that is child sacrifice. Agree? What is second?
I see where one Olympic athlete was banned for smoking dope. Time to legalize all drugs and give everyone the right to choice. My body, my choice. Live free of the nanny state. Take drugs if you so desire. Choose your own path in life free of government interference!
To liberals and the media who scream about academic freedom for professors until they espouse an opinion different from the liberal talking points — especially when it comes to the American sacred cow of race. Only one opinion will be tolerated. BYH to the ECU professor. You thought you were in America but you had to be sacrificed on the alter of political correctness.
BYH, when you don’t want to teach the kids about slavery, but want to preserve Confederate monuments, that’s hypocritical race theory.
BYH poverty doesn’t exist because we cannot feed the poor, poverty exists because financially wealthy people always want more.
Bless your heart Pitt County Commissioners. After talking to some people in the industry, I learn that the recycling in Pitt County is just given to ECVC and not bid out on a multi-year contract. Why is this? If you have a competitive bid process I believe we will get better and cheaper recycling for Pitt County and you should be all for that.
Bless this country’s heart. I thought the idea was that you paid people to work. Now thanks to Joe and his team of clowns we pay people not to work. The gas stations are running out of fuel again. The pipeline was shut down and the transport drivers won’t work. Great job Joe. This country’s in a mess.
At what point in a man’s life can he get a pedicure? Is there a place that offers anonymity? I have always tried to be a real man although I do have a pink golf shirt I wear under a green sports jacket. But so far I have resisted a pedicure. In my golden years, I find it hard to get to my toes. Do you lose status as a real man?
BMH, why is it that when Thor throws his hammer, he is serving justice, but when I throw my hammer I have anger management issues?
BYH, whether Republican officials were complicit in the Jan. 6 insurrection or just friendly to the cause, the fact is that they don’t want to even look into how it happened, who was involved in its organization, how defense protections broke down, or even how to prevent it in the future. It sure makes them look complicit.
