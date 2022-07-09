BHH, Joe Biden is replacing Norman Rockwell paintings at the White House with photos of himself. Oh, wait, they are pictures of “Walter,” Jeff Dunham’s dummy. My bad.
I used to blame Joe Biden for the messes we are in, but Joe is oblivious. It’s the Democratic Party and the nuts running it that is the problem. I’ll never vote for another one, no even if he’s my best friend.
Bless their hearts, the good guys with guns can pump 60 rounds into an unarmed black man, but none into a white man armed with an assault rifle.
I can’t believe you asked, Joe, But yes, I do remember what the country was like before you were elected president. Gas was less than $2 per gallon, inflation was less than 1 percent, Afghanistan was under control, the Taliban was not armed with millions of our arms, and there was no war in Ukraine. Shall I go on? There’s more. Yes, things were so much better, even with COVID.
Here’s an idea, Gov. Cooper and the leftists. Knowing you are all about “democracy,” let’s put abortion to a vote, not an executive order. Oh, it’s because your side will lose. Hail King Cooper, BHH.
Take it from Britney Griner, if you travel to foreign countries, don’t take drugs with you! Especially when we have a weak president in office.
BYH. Wyatt Earp out west in the old days to protect the town’s citizens would take everybody’s guns and put them in his office or jail. He did not get too concerned about the criminal minds or those with mental illness because he knew that if they could not get their hands on the guns. He was smarter than we are today. Someday the survivors may learn.
BYH to whoever decided on placing the beautiful flowers in the flower boxes along the streets in downtown Greenville. This new addition has not gone unnoticed and the downtown area looks so much better.
BYH to the GOP members who believe that no one forces anyone to have sex. You may wish to stay awake during your health education classes in the future.
BYH to the Carolina Panthers, obviously your organization didn’t learn its lesson in regards to hiring drama queen quarterbacks; you released one to hire another. I only wish I had that kind of money to waste.
With thousands of local people walking to and from the Town Common for frequent concerts and events as well as everyday use, why are many of the crosswalks not painted and missing crosswalk lights? BYH Greenville for the anti-pedestrian mentality you promote with such a car-centric infrastructure.
Bless the hearts of those blaming the mass shootings on mental health. So we are the craziest country on earth!
