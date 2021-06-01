A no BYH to those drivers playing their loud music at night to disturb people’s sleep. It’s an invasion of privacy, and I find it offensive. The noise ordinance should be enforced.
For those writing into BYH regarding the Town Common rezoning, I am requesting you be proactive and also ask your neighbors contact your council member via email and also contact the other members and the mayor. Remember, he breaks a tie. The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission denied the city request. Interesting the city now is making final say. Here is where you can find contacts: greenvillenc.gov/government/city-council
To the “Bible scholar,” please quote the book, chapter and verse where Jesus addresses heterosexual marriage period or where he supports requirement to work in order to eat. I can’t find it in my Bible.
I joined the gym so that I can get in better shape and improve my health. Hired a personal trainer but all he does is play with his phone. Think I may have made a mistake.
Those who have graduated from high school and are off to college should think hard about a major. Choose a major that will help you navigate life’s difficult path. How about majoring in what you can and cannot put into the City of Greenville recycling bins? Your neighbors would praise you for your insight. But it is a major with a continuing education requirement because recycling seems to change weekly. In or out?
BMH, can someone please explain to me how we can give Israel $3 billion a year, when the Navajo Nation’s water supply remains undrinkable?
Please remember to vote in the upcoming elections. Investigate the candidates’ record. Those whom you vote for are the key to your future. It is a right your forefathers fought and died for.
Did you ever notice that the more “progressive” a person is, the less able they are to recognize humor, sarcasm, satire and self-deprecation? It would be funny if it weren’t so sad.
Bless your heart to the person who explained to me that true patriotism is loving your country even when it is a despicable place that doesn’t deserve to be loved. Thank you so very much.
Shame on you, Pitt Community College, for not appreciating your students and their families enough to offer a graduation when neighboring colleges, universities and high schools allowed their students to have a graduation. They appreciated their students and their hard work to achieve their goals in spite of COVID. PCC cheated their graduates and their families of a special occasion and the memories that most likely will only happen once in a lifetime.
