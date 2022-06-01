BYH, ESPN. Will someone from the city or the chamber tell those “geography flunkees” at ESPN that it’s East Carolina not Eastern Carolina. After that sinks in, tell them our Greenville is in North Carolina and not South Carolina. You would think they would do their homework.
It seems to me that MIT or Georgia Tech could manufacture a suit similar to what Iron Man wears for the police. The officer would enter the area, and bullets would bounce off the officer as he approached the perpetrator. He could then eliminate the threat. Why has this not been done?
BOH, on this Memorial Day, let us remember that those heroes did not die for our freedom to murder children with military weapons.
BYH of everyone complaining about clearing the trees at Red Banks and Arlington. If it concerned you that much, you could have bought the land yourself and kept the trees. Goodness, you might even have saved a spotted owl or two.
BYH to all the folks pushing for more gun control. To see how well tight gun control laws are working, take a look at Chicago. Tightest gun laws in the country but highest murder rate by guns in the country. We need prosecutors and judges who administer the laws as they exist, not ignore criminals and turn them loose on a whim, then blame the justice system for our problems with criminals.
BYH, legislation is not going to stop these horrendous massacres. An automatic pistol can do the same thing as an assault rifle. Perhaps it’s suicide by cop, who knows? We have been too soft on crime for years when it comes to murder. Maybe it’s time to re-examine the death penalty. It may not stop the perpetrator but he might think twice if that penalty is on the table.
BTHs, 19 good guys with guns stood outside a classroom where 19 children were dying.
“Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition” is a phrase coined during World War II. It became a song with the added lines of “and we’ll all stay free.” That rallying cry might be fitting for men and women at war, but it doesn’t make sense for private citizens. It is reported that the shooter in Uvalde carried more ammunition into Robb Elementary than a U.S. soldier heading into combat. Bless our hearts!
BTH of our nation! I propose that we institute a second Memorial Day holiday to remember the hundreds of lives lost during mass shootings in schools, churches, stores and other public places where people should be able to gather safely. This Memorial Day we honored our fallen American soldiers — and rightly so — but my heart was breaking for the innocent lives lost in places that should never have become battlefields.
