Now that we are allowed back in merchants, I must protest all the men’s clothing that carries the label, “Slim-fit.” It is offensive and must certainly be unconstitutional or something. This “slim-fit” label profiles me even before I get to the counter! Judge me not on my girth but my ability to pay for the “classic” look. The restaurants do not profile me but rather welcome me with open arms and kingsize fries.
Hope there’s a coronavirus vaccine soon. Maybe my husband will get off the computer and away from Amazon. BYH USPS, UPS and Fed Ex delivery people. I’m sure you agree. Sorry for the hernias.
I think the experience of sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic should give us an appreciation of how difficult it is for people who are always homebound and shut-in. Bless their hearts for real!
In the last few decades, we’ve seen the emergence of HIV, SARS, MERSA and Zika. So why do people feel the need now to make up conspiracy theories to explain COVID19? BYH.
Three months into this pandemic and people are still hoarding paper products. It’s a shortage for no real reason other than panic. BYH America. Is this happening in other countries and cultures?
Now we have all these experts on how to “reform” the police. Why not “ride along” with an officer for several nights and advise him or her on how to handle dangerous situations. I am sure they would appreciate your advice especially if you accept the consequences of your informed opinion.
Guess what? A lot of us don’t care what overpaid professional athletes have to say about social or political issues. Bless their hearts for thinking most of us do.
Bless your heart Town of Bethel police and administrators. Since when is it lawful to ride ATVs in town throughout the neighborhood. They pull out in front of cars and fly up and down streets where small children play. Ride bikes or just walk.
Bless your heart to the City of Greenville. Don’t you dare cave and give in to that list of demands taped to the building. There are a lot of ways to negotiate a solution to today’s problems, but issuing such one-sided demands is not the way to come up with an equitable solution. For one thing, people should not issue demands or edicts at all.
So the N.C. Department of Transportation is so broke it can no longer mow on N.C. 11, U.S. 264, etc. And they are blaming “unexpected” expenses from tropical systems. Something that happens very frequently isn’t unexpected. Bless their hearts. The real problem is good ol’ boys giving contracts to their cronies at inflated prices.
