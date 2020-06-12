When someone tries to break into my house at 3 a.m. I’m going to call my local librarian or my psychiatrist or the manager of my supermarket or my doctor or my child’s teacher or my postmaster but — certainly not a policeman. Bless my heart.
Fort Bragg was named after a Confederate general? Guess a new name will have to be found. Bless the hearts of those who have to deal with that task.
No BYH to the RNC. Good riddance. Take your non-mask wearing, virus spreading, protest drawing convention elsewhere!
BYH, reach for the stars. Because at the very least, you’ll air out your armpits.
We have been cooped up for weeks to avoid COVID-19. Now, we have to stay inside to avoid developing lung cancer from burning piles of trees and underbrush being cleared to make way for a new subdivision. Bless our hearts and haul it away to spare me, my neighbors and our pets! We have a right to breathe clean air!
Bless their heart, the same people who think Obama is a Muslim think Trump is a Christian.
Gov. Cooper wants to close a race track for trying to pay its bills, so the track should invite protesters and looters. Cooper would let that happen and he probably will join.
BYH, now that I’ve been through an actual plague I can see why Italian Renaissance paintings are full of naked fat people lying on couches.
BYH, there is a great little grill in Winterville, I will not mention the name. The daily special every Wednesday is Chicken ‘N’ Pastry, and it is wonderful. My BYH is that they run out before lunchtime even begins. Make more please!!
BTH of our president that wants a full capacity arena to stoke his pride no matter the safety concerns of the audience. Does the president think that COVID doesn’t infect Republicans?
I believe ALL statues and public monuments should be removed. Someone is offended or antagonized by them.
Bless your hearts to all the folks making demands. I know where you should post the demands and they will never be exposed to the sun. Stop whining! Stop expecting others to support you in the manner you would like to live. Go to work. Get a life.
Get an education, learn a trade, do your job, work for a living, earn your pay, live within your means and pay your bills. Do these things and be respectful to all people. Bless your hearts and you will succeed at whatever you do. Like myself, you will never be rich, live in a fancy house, drive a fancy car, but you will probably be a happy person.
BYH to Jimi Hendrix, who said, “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” Rest well, Jimi.
