BTH’s of our children! What would they answer if posed with the choice of looking onto a building and paved area or a beautiful open green area while they’re on the Town Common playground? Most of us, children and adults, don’t get enough time in open, green space. Why put a business on one of the few public open, green spaces we have? City Council, vote no to rezoning Town Common!
Curse the hearts of anybody who wants to put up businesses on the Town Common or pave over a single blade of grass. And a real curse on their heads if they cut down a single tree.
BYH to those who wish to have more grass on the town common instead of pavement. My SUV has grown larger so I need larger parking spaces paid for by the government not more liberal parks. Trees and land are given to us to sell and develop. Show me the money that parks make compared to parking lots. Develop baby, develop!
BYH to the kindhearted policewoman in Washington, N.C. She rescued our boy. She had found him chained by the neck. She retrieved him and took him to the Beaufort County Animal Shelter. We located him there a couple of months later. We adopted him. He has become one of the finest fellows you will ever meet.
BMH. I left the South when I was 12 years old and returned in 2012. Question: How far South must I travel before shopkeepers and waitresses say “Hurry back now”? I’ve not heard this friendly farewell in North Carolina. Maybe, it’s still used in South Carolina? Also, no one says “If that ain’t right, grits ain’t groceries!” Gee, times, they are a changing, huh? “Well, shut my mouth!”
I have to smile every time I read about the Wildwood park on Barber Lake, I’ve been fishing it since 1979. The shoreline is surrounded by 1-2 feet of water and what we call “snot grass.” Slimy stuff. And plenty of cottonmouths to get your blood pumping. Selfishly I know my days of unfettered access are going to be over soon. I’ll miss that place.
BYH City of Greenville and our City Council worried about the flooding of streets. So let me tell you the reasons I see why. Having lived here for 40-plus years, I never recall flooding under the trestle on Charles where Spain’s Grocery was, now The Bower Apartment. You have bowed down to developers who took the green out of Greenville and became concrete/pavement and student housing. I get downpours but look in the mirror. You created this.
BYH Pitt Board of Education. Critical race theory is only believable if you are a racist and believe that minorities are incompetent and dumb, which we all know is not true. Drop this like a hot potato.
