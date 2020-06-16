No BYH to COVID-19. I am a little old lady who lives alone. That’s OK, I enjoy my privacy, but enough is enough. Recently at a gas station I got tangled up in the hose, and that was the nearest thing I’ve had to a hug since February.
BYH local businesses. Now more than ever, I want to buy locally. But if your business chooses not to mask your employees (especially food service) and is lax with COVID safety protocols, then I will not be spending my money at your business.
BYH SuddenLink. Offering really good movies at no charge. We just watched “Selma.” A very sad chapter in our history. Thankfully the good guys won.
Bless the heart of the entire BYH section on June 13. I thought when I moved here that I had left behind the screeching racism and Confederate fetishism that was prevalent in my previous North Carolina city. Guess I was wrong.
BYH, never blame anyone in your life. The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you the memories.
BYH, some things are better left unsaid, which is generally what I realize just after I’ve said them.
BYH, Republican conspiracy theorists. Be warned that the Northeast liberal vegans are on their way. You better grab your gun and hide under your bed. They want to take away your barbecue. Be very scared.
I have an idea. Recycle all those Confederate monuments. Make park benches out of the stone, marble, granite, etc. Melt down metal. Bless our hearts, it’s a waste-free win.
BYH to the Black Lives Matter protesters. According to FBI statistics, for blacks killed by whites, there are less than 77 per thousand. For blacks killed by blacks, there are 550 per thousand. I will be more sympathetic when protesters believe that all lives matter, obeying the law is important, working for a living is important, and the rights of all people are important.
Three bikes, a car and $2,000 worth of stuff stolen by black men (none ever charged after videos and a picture) from my home. I do not believe all black men are bad. BYH give the cops the same courtesy.
BYH to the Facts Matter BYH. Forget absolute numbers. The rate of fatal police shootings of black Americans between 2015 and June 2020 was 30 per million of the population, while for white Americans, the rate of fatal shootings was 12 per million of the population. You are right: facts do matter.
BYH, if your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t keep trying so hard to keep you from voting.
BYH, be an encourager. The world already has enough critics.
