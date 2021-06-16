Parks became popular places during the pandemic as people tried to promote personal health since we have so few other safe places to walk, run or bike because of unhealthy commercial development and car congestion. Now the city wants to destroy more of nature and develop it for commercial purposes. Bless their capitalistic hearts.
BYH to those who want to put a restaurant on the Town Common. It was underwater during Hurricane Floyd and such an event will occur in the future. But fools want to slap impermeable surfaces on flood-prone land in the same vicinity where developers whine there’s no demand for commercial tenants, including restaurants. Let common sense prevail, not developers’ greed or cronyism.
COVID has evidently caused Walmart to cancel its policy of being open 24 hours per day. It is so sad as us old folk always enjoyed going to Walmart in the wee hours. About the only thing left for us is going to a 24-hour gym but we get dirty looks from the really fit people. Open a venue for old folks so we can sit around and complain.
Bless your heart to the ECU leadership. Now that you are transferring money from the medical school to help with the athletic department debts, will we finally get a bowl invite for our hapless football team?
Bless Your Heart Town of Fountain! As high as the light bills are, could you not afford one extra word in your welcome signs? Welcome to “the” Town of Fountain is grammatically appropriate. But if you want to use that light bill money elsewhere, then change the sign to simply say “Welcome — Town of Fountain.” Please fix for the sake of literacy. Welcome to Town of Fountain is not an option. Thank you!
BYH to the BMH-er blaming Biden for gas prices, job losses and foreign aid. Here’s the truth: High gas prices, blame the ransomware attack on a key pipeline. Gas prices rise every summer, too. Job losses, blame the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, nearly 600,000 were added last month (Bureau of Labor Statistics). As for U.S. aid to other countries, we’ve done it for decades.
BYHs, you can tell how effective Trump was by the way the liberals went and still go insane over him. You can’t beat him honestly, so lie about him and call him names and try to destroy him. That’s the progressive playbook.
Roads flooding in just some thunderstorms again? The same roads flood every time and we act like we’re surprised. How about a better design for the roads? Raise them up or clean the creeks more often and stop wasting money and risking lives on poor plans. No BYH to those who ignore the repeated history of storms
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.