Help me out, folks. Why do people eat Chinese food with chopsticks? Forks were invented about 4,000 years ago, presumably to replace sticks and fingers as eating utensils. I am obviously missing some information, so please fill me in.
BMH. Can someone help me understand why black lives don’t seem to matter in the nation’s inner cities? That’s where young black men murder other black men with devastating regularity. I’ve never seen a public protest over that horrific but continual carnage. Why no outrage?
Bless your hearts parents. If you want your kids to go to school in August, wear a mask and stop going to large gatherings! Yes, it’s annoying but so is home schooling, no daycare, no organized sports, etc.
Due to the state’s Cultural History Artifact Management and Patriotism Act of 2015, changes to the statue or its base cannot occur without the permission of the North Carolina Historical Commission, and by the same law, the Commission can only approve moves to a location equally prominent on the same site. BYH Pitt County Commissioners, where is the site?
You are first in line at a red light. The light turns green. The person behind you immediately lays on the horn. Apparently he or she has never been hit by a vehicle running a red light. I have. Three seconds could save a life — mine.
BOH. Vidant has just closed its Wellness Center, which served hundreds of area residents with exercise equipment, classes, water aerobics, etc. It was a financial decision, however, it ignores their customers and patients who used the facility to restore and/or maintain their health. It sends a huge negative message to all who are served by Vidant.
BYH to the nice lady that paid for my purchase at Food Lion. I am 80 years of age and this is the first time it has ever happen to me. I will pass it on.
God bless our hardened hearts. Remind the people to be subject to rulers and authorities, to be obedient, to be ready to do whatever is good, to slander no one, to be peaceable and considerate, and always to be gentle toward everyone. (Titus 3:1-2) The Bible will always provide better direction than politicians, media, and rioters. Obey his word and our nation will be healed!
BYH, to those of you who are wondering if this year can get any worse, just remember that the next 5 months spell: JASON.
BYH: Certain things we never say, some words gone out of style: “Hello operator,” “crank the car,” and “Don’t touch that dial.”
Bless my heart, if we get zombies, Lord please let us get Walking Dead zombies and not World War Z zombies, because I can’t run very fast. Amen.
