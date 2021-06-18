BYH to the ECU baseball team. Not an ECU fan but they played great against some top major league prospects. Good bunch of kids and I’m sure Coach Godwin could not be more proud of them!
This is in reference to the North Carolina Lottery’s new commercial. What does “gluten-free” have to do with your new lottery tickets? You obviously don’t know what you are talking about. It’s very offensive to people that have celiac disease and have to be “gluten-free!” Shame on you!
So, we went to the principal’s office today. Unfortunately, we had to step over the baby gate that keeps her dog in the office. #woofwoof
BYH to those Juneteenth non-supporters. Celebrate the day and remind the former owners and rebels that the Union won and slavery was abolished long ago.
BYH to the contributor suggesting we should watch and model Japan’s law enforcement. That would only work if our citizens modeled their citizens’ behavior. We both know that won’t happen
A big thank you to the county commissioners for looking at the cost of recycling in Pitt County. We pay way too much for this and get low-quality service in return. Maybe we need to look at bidding this service out so we can get what we pay for? How long has it been since this service was put up for bid? Don’t you have to rebid this every few years?
Is there a class at any area college that teaches you how to separate and open those bags at the self-checkout? It is frustrating. I know that COVID will get me if I lick my finger in order to open the bags so I usually get so frustrated I just put my checked items in my cart. Then I load them in my car and have a game of hide and seek when I get home.
BYH to all of those speeders. Your heavy foot puts everyone at risk.
According to Al Gore, this year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was to be held down at the Town Common. Maybe Al’s predictions were off, according to the scientists and fortune-tellers. Maybe the sea level rise will make the Town Common an oceanfront property by next year’s tournament. Probably why they want to rezone some of the land for a Big Rock Marina and seafood restaurant.
BYH, your ignorance abounds! The Republicans are not trying to suppress voting, only illegal voting. One person, one vote, that’s all we ask. Just read the actual bills and not the Democrats’ opinion on the bills. And don’t give me that crap that black people can’t get an ID. That is soooo stupid.
Bless your heart, thumbs up guy. I’m sure you have enough business by now. Give us a break. C’mon man.
BYH, the universe is a mirror. Smile, and it will smile back at you.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.