BYH to the writer claiming that FBI statistics say blacks killed by whites is 77 per thousand and blacks killed by blacks is 550 per thousand. The FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2018 (last full year available), Table 1, shows that overall murders in the U.S., regardless of race, are 5 per 100,000. Your numbers are nonsensical to begin with and cannot possibly be true. Do the math.
BYH, you can claim otherwise until the cow jumps over the moon, but if you are a civilian and you are able and not standing with your hand over your heart when the national anthem is played, you are a poor excuse for an American. Moreover, you are an embarrassment to your family, neighbors and friends (if you have any)!
Bless Your Heart Gov. Cooper and his team of “experts.” If you try to mandate mask wearing then you are asking for trouble. The business owners and employees will unfortunately have to deal with the guaranteed confrontations. But you don’t care about the business owners and employees anyway, clearly.
Bless your heart, to all those who despise our Confederate statues and buildings named for slave holders: If these things bother you so bad, why don’t all of you who sign the petitions also pay the bill for destroying all vestiges of our heritage. Why should my tax dollars pay for your opinion?
To the faculty at ECU that are requesting support via petitions to open ECU safely. If you claim to understand the science, you need to dig deeper. There are huge gaps! Something doesn’t seem right about how we have reacted to this medical condition. Please stop holding the majority of the population hostage by your fears. Let us return to school, work and life. If you can’t handle it, stay home and stop judging others.
BYH to everyone who wants equality. Finish school, get a job, pay your taxes, obey the law, and quit whining. As long as you rely on the government for everything how do you expect to be equal to the people who are paying for your every need.
What is happening to our country? Boots on the ground and gunships in the air. How can we support a government that will not allow peaceful protests and a venting of legitimate rage and frustration? Is this the United States of America or the Federal Union of Growing Fascism?
After watching how some people wear their masks, I see how contraception fails.
BYH, hundreds of millions of Asian peoples use chopsticks to eat their meals. I choose to use chopsticks, as well, when I eat their cuisine. Way more important things for you to worry about than whether or not I use chopsticks.
