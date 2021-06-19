Bless your heart to all of our teachers. You deserve recognition and thanks for all of your hard work since the COVID pandemic. All of you are appreciated for your determination, inspiration and perseverance.
Bless your heart and congratulations to the class of 2021. I am so and happy for all of you. It’s been a very challenging year but you made it. You’ve reached a milestone but continue to strive even higher. You’ve come so far, accomplished so much and now you’re ready to take hold of the future.
BYH to Greenville for keeping the race speed limit posted at just 45 mph on 10th Street at the intersection with the greenway. Ever wonder why that section is the least popular? It is too dangerous to dodge speeders. Lower the speed limit and enforce it and more of us will get to enjoy the greenway with our kids going to Elm Street Park.
I do not know if you are aware but if you want to be a true Southern gentleman you always wear long sleeve shirts. Even in the summer heat. Wearing a long sleeve shirt, preferably Carolina blue, is a sign that you know your stuff. Add in some seersucker pants and you will be untouchable. I fear Yankees do not understand the subtle ways of the South. Those tank tops just don’t get it down here!
The cognitively challenged old man only does one event a day. Then it is nap time! He did not hold a joint presser with Putin because he is not capable of dealing with unscripted questions by a critical world press. Also Putin was likely to show him up for what he is. I don’t believe there are good odds for him finishing his term. Then we would get the cackling fool VP as president. That should scare any sane person.
Bless our hearts, there is something drastically wrong in America when the same political party that tries to take away voting rights, civil rights, social rights, religious rights, human rights and Constitutional rights encourages the people to take up arms for fear that their ‘government’ is trying to take away their rights.
All this talk about the ECU baseball coach being wooed away by big money. Let’s keep him here. All this talk about an athletic budget deficit is nonsense. The college has many accounts to transfer money over to the athletic department. Creative accounting can make us national champs in every athletic discipline. A big university has endless reserves stashed away in all these auxiliary accounts. Spend the money and keep the coach!
BYHs to the mayor’s office and City Council of Greenville. We are still waiting for you to acknowledge and address the intolerable vehicle exhaust noise.
