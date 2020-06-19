BYH to those who say wearing a mask violates your rights. I’m with you. In fact, wearing pants violates my rights and I know you will stand up for my rights too.
No matter how many statues you tear down, you can’t erase history. Live with it, and learn from it.
BYH to the person wanting me to pay for moving the Confederate monument. Why pay to support your outdated, bigoted way of thinking? Enough people have already paid a price. Besides, when is the last time you ever even thought about that courthouse monument? You haven’t.
BYH to BYH. To the person who states only good Americans put their hand over their hearts for the national anthem. I am a good American and a Vietnam vet. I often do not put my hand over my heart when I feel this country is using laws to pander to prejudice against groups of minorities. The anthem is just a song with a melody which used to be a drinking tune.
BYH to the question “why use chopsticks when you can use a fork” when it comes to Asian cuisine. Because that’s the way it’s eaten. You don’t use a fork to eat your corn dog, do you?
BYH to the overuse of the word utilize in place of use. There are rare times when utilize is the appropriate word, emphasis on rare! The verb use is shorter, simpler, and less pretentious.
BYH to the picture on the front page of Thursday’s paper right above a quote from Dr. Silvernail about the importance of wearing masks if you can’t be 6 feet from someone. Why are the vendors not wearing masks? I will not patronize vendors who aren’t wearing masks and will stay away from the Umbrella Market until vendors as well as customers must wear masks.
BYH to vendors at farmer’s market and Umbrella Market. I really want to support you and buy your produce and products. But if you are not wearing a face covering, you have that choice, as I have a choice to buy from someone wearing a face covering.
BYH folks! Face covering or not, higher risk for COVID-19 or not, seems like a no brainer to me to be part of the solution instead of being part of the problem.
BYH, so Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s have to go? Suits me: I don’t like pancakes and any brand of pre-cooked rice is an abomination. While we’re at it, let’s get rid of Colonel Sanders and Chef Boyardee! Talk about stereotypes.
BYH to the bids for removing the courthouse statue that is dedicated to those who fought to preserve slavery. It would be a lot cheaper to just let some protesters pull it over. Have a county employee tie a long, strong rope around its head and just walk away. I’ll definitely enjoy watching it fall.
