Anyone else find it ironic that various barking dolts use BYH to blast “the media,” using the media to proclaim their message blasting the media?
BYH to the phony privileged who do not need handicapped parking tags but get them and use them because they are “special.” Your arrogance is on full display every time you park and steal the space from someone who needs it.
BYH, if “Liar, liar, pants on fire” was a real thing, it sure would make watching the news more fun.
BOH, so Trump is returning to our city. What a shame the GOP officials in our city are allowing this to happen. Be ready for the Big Lie, more lies and defamation to others who want to save and preserve our Democracy.
Whether to wear a mask or not is now part of pop culture. Back when I was a kid it was the hula-hoop. I think masks will last as long as the hula-hoop because once in a while you see someone using the hula hoop. Of course many recommend that you not use the hula hoop because it will throw your back out. A mask would probably protect your back, I imagine.
Look. If you are so ignorant that you are still not vaccinated for COVID, how am I supposed to help you?
BYH, Republicans are tough on terrorists until the terrorists are Republicans.
BYH, the placing of the American flag at half staff is way out of hand. The flag should not be at half staff for some local workplace shooting. The flag should only be placed at half staff for the death of a senator, president or congressman — active serving only, except prior presidents. If there is a mass shooting in a state, and the governor sees fit, the state flag can be placed at half staff. The only exception should be an event like 9/11 or Pearl Harbor. Corporations like McDonald’s should be fined for deciding on their own to do this.
Congratulations to all those graduating from high school. If you are going to continue your education at college please decide on a major that will help you get a job. Think about making a living. You can pursue your dream as a hobby once you have a job paying you a living wage. A worthless degree looks good over the fireplace but it don’t do much to bring home the bacon. Basket weaving rules!
There are a number of books in the “Left Behind” series. I have read none but I imagine they are talking about the children left behind in divorces. Maybe a better word is the child “ignored” in a divorce as the parents seek “happiness.” The divorced parent always asks, “Don’t I deserve to be happy?” Yes, you do but not at the expense of the child you brought into this world. Think of the children.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.