Sad news about the Vidant Wellness Center/ViQuest being closed. It was a high-class place with clean equipment and friendly staff. A real shame.
Many thanks to our police officers and first responders. They give their lives every day to protect us. We need to thank them for their efforts to keep us safe. Bless our hearts!
BYH politicians. During the fake impeachment hearings I heard the phrase nobody is above the law every time I turned on the news. That phrase seems to have disappeared. I guess it is above the law to write graffiti on the streets and buildings, to burn cities, throw rocks and bottles at the police, to take over police precincts and commandeer whole sections of a city. Just sayin.
Bless our hearts. We're gonna have to retire the expression "avoid it like the plague" because it turns out humans do not do that. People still go into stores without wearing a mask, and some have to be reminded of social distancing, even though marks are on the floor! With more people testing positive for COVID-19, it looks like we're headed for public shut-down No. 2 this summer. Come on y'all, wear those masks in public!
BYH if you aren't familiar with the Preamble of the Constitution. You might want to peruse it before you complain about your Constitutional rights being violated by things like wearing a mask or being unable to attend events during a pandemic.
BYH. Is this the straw that broke the camel's back? After the COVID shutdown, I realized how much the Wellness Center has meant to my life in the last 15 years. People complain that they have to exercise. With my condition, I can't live without it. Vidant should rethink its decision. The people in this community need and deserve this service. It's critical to your mission.
BYH Pitt County. I was glad to see that all the commissioners think the statue should be moved. I was a little disheartened to see that most want to take it down without a plan to relocate it. It does not belong at the courthouse, but it should have a place so people do not forget the mistakes from our past.
A wise decision to take down the Pitt County Confederate statue before it is town down in a riot. The less red flags waved in front of the rioters the better for all.
BYH Vidant! It speaks volumes as to how much you really care about wellness when you close a facility that provides so much to the health and well being of our community. How could a club that has 7,000-plus members close their doors. Did you even try to come up with another solution, like raising your rates? Maybe someone can create an endowment and save it. Too valuable to lose! Save VWC now!
Bless the hearts of smart people. Why do the workers and patrons in the ABC store not have to wear face masks. Are the unaware of how this COVID virus spreads or are the just dumb and selfish?
BYH to our "weak" county commissioners. Now we know we need to replace those who are ignorant of history. We have the right to remove and replace them at the ballot box. Come with me and maybe we can recover the needless expenditure of $100,000.
BYH Mr. Trump. Today I tried to watch your executive order "speech." I could not get through it. I am sure that somewhere in the White House there is a speech writer, if not, hire one. When you speak to the nation as president, please stay "on script," no ad-libbing, it makes you sound like more of an idiot than I thought you were already. Campaign on you own nickel!
So are we going to remove the Washington monument, Jefferson memorial and all other existing monuments to the Founding Fathers. How about the American flag? The Civil War was a loss for those fighting in it. So was Vietnam, Korea and probably all the others since then. The monuments were for those killed not a symbol of hatred.
BYH to all the corporations, school systems and businesses who still look at color instead of experience when hiring. When will this end?
Bless your heart Pitt County. Greenville was smart enough to keep a tax rate so they could provide services to the citizens. Why is the County not smart enough to do the same? Charge everyone a penny more so we can have the services we need. On another note, what service did you cut this year to pay for the statue removal?
BYH. The blacks have been emancipated, freed! Well, shut my mouth. Now let's take down all those racist statues, and emancipate the South!
BYH, note which of your friends who cannot bring themselves to say "Black Lives Matter," but instead respond with "All Lives Matter." When their birthdays roll around, be sure to tell them "all birthdays are special."
BYH, just because one doesn't want to destroy statues doesn't make them racist.
BYH to whoever made the decision to build that ugly monument at the park near the river where that beautiful old black church stood. I could have designed a cheaper and more interesting monument. What a waste of money that could be used elsewhere. The idea was a great one but the design just sucks. I remember that church and so many beautiful houses in Greenville that was torn down that should have been saved.
BTH. As COVID cases rise, masks are not required for county employees after some complained. Mr. Elliott and some commissioners removed their masks after the vote. I do not have to patronize businesses who do not require masks for their employees. I am required to pay county taxes for services but am not safe in county buildings where there are employees without masks. These commissioner don't care about public safety despite their rhetoric. Vote them out!
BYH to the person who said, "no matter how many statues you tear down, you can't erase history. Live with it, and learn from it." No you can't erase what has happened in the past, and the decision to remove the confederate statue from the Pitt County courthouse is now part of our history. So live with it. And please, learn from it.
Bless your hearts. Not all Trump supporters are racist. But, all of them decided that racism isn't a deal breaker.
BYH. "Systematic racisms" doesn't mean "lots of racists in the system," it means even if there were zero "racists" present, the system would still disproportionately harm people of certain races.
Daily Reflector I beg you to stop publishing racist BYH's. You add your legitimacy as a new source to these when you publish them. Do better DR.
No BYH to the older white man who busted in front of me in line to check out his paper at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road on Thursday. I waited patiently in line for my turn, and even though you were only getting a paper, you should too. Also, it was rude to cuss at me because the cashier already started scanning my items and you had to wait.
BYH to the Greenville City Council for approving a recreational hunting zone. Planner Bradleigh Sceviour said there will be no restrictions on stocking it with game. How can you hunt when they said they will determine if firearms will be allowed ? Sounds like this is going to be a fox/coyote pen. This is a fenced-in area where packs of dogs are let loose on these fenced-in animals. This active is cruel and heinous.
BYH to all the offended people in our world of craziness. How can a statue made out of stone or metal be offensive. You weren't living there in that time of history. I consider it to be my history even though I didn't live it. Now you want to remove Aunt Jemima off her pancakes, will the KFC colonel be next. Stop destroying my world.
BYH, a patriot is someone who loves their country more than their party.
BYH, we should make Constitution Day a holiday, and use it as our voting day, that would certainly shorten the election cycle. And to increase voter turnout, have a raffle of five nice framed Constitutions for five lucky voters,
BYH to Trump and those who think like him about telling them foreigners, the DACA youngsters, to go home! Remember, Christ said "I was a stranger, and you welcomed me." If you call yourself a Christian, then you betray his teachings.
BOH. The Vidant closing of the Wellness Center as stated by Vidant was "in the organization's best interests." It's hard to believe they made that decision given that their mission is to improve the health and welfare of the community they serve. It's an outrage and sends entirely the wrong message to the community. It's all about money! Not health and welfare!
BYH to all the racist people. I would love to have the monument at the courthouse. It would look great on my pool deck. I do not need the base.
Bless our hearts: German protestors pulled down statues of Nazi leaders and changed the names on military bases. Oh wait. They didn't. There have been none since 1945.
I know it will never happen, but I wish others would join me and not watch any sporting event that disrespects our country and the flag that serves as its symbol. If players want to protest, they should do it on their own time and at their expense. If people stopped watching, it would not take long for them to start back respecting our country. Money does talk!
There are many thousands of people that gave their lives for this country. Again the issue of not standing for the United States flag is again being debated. Why can't the NFL and other people who want to protest find other ways to do it without disrespecting our country. I think it is a shame that people who have been given so much care so little for the country they live in.
Explain why you are considered a racist if you believe that no one should be able to destroy and burn other peoples property. Yes, people have a right to peacefully protest, but how can you justify violence?
I have an idea. Stop teaching your children to hate the police, teach them to obey the laws and if confronted by police, not to resist arrest. Police-involved shootings occur because the suspects resist arrest and the event spirals out of control.
It is a shame that all police officers have been labeled as racist. This is simply not true. But, I think it is time for white citizens to realize that white men and women can not serve effectively as long as this country continues on the sad and dangerous path it is on.
White people should no longer serve as police officers. They are put in a no-win situation and are setting themselves up to fail. For their sake and their families unfortunately, white people should seek other jobs.
As sad as it is to admit, this country has gone back to 1950s mentality. Therefore black police officers should patrol black neighborhoods and white officers should patrol white neighborhoods.
Bless my heart, until recently I had friends who are Black, Asian, Latino etc. I never paid any attention to the color of their skin. I knew that they were good people and were fun to be around. With all the protests and rioting, I am now beginning to see that a small group of people are causing problems and turmoil. You need to get the chip off your shoulders and get on with life.
BYH Greenville. I guess now that they're taking down the Confederate statue, at a cost which could be used to help so many in our community. It should be replaced with a statue of a unicorn or rainbow so as not to offend anybody. If anything, the statue should be a reminder of how things have changed and to learn from our mistakes. Erasing history doesn't change it.
BYH, remember how Trump boasted he was a nationalist, or said there were good people on both sides of the white supremacist movement? Remember how he said that he and Kim Jong Un are in love? Remember how he gleefully bragged on Howard Stern how he used to go backstage at the junior teen pageants to ogle the naked 15 year olds? Please remember that Nov. 3.
BYH, never forget: Trump disbanded the pandemic response team years ago to save money.
Bless his heart, Trump is making everyone who attends his rallies agree not to hold him accountable if they contract the coronavirus while attending his narcissistic rallies. It's like saying, "I know some of you may die, but that is a chance I'm willing to take."
An extreme no BYH to those who are offended by historical statues. I mean really? And defacing them too? You should have been fined and put in jail! Because that really offends me and I'm thinking of protesting out against that! Its history! And you BLM and protestors are trying to rewrite it! I hope karma bites you good! Selfish people!
Please BTHs of all of us who dared to go out to one of our finest seafood restaurants on Friday night. It was with great sadness that we came to learn that not a single worker wore a mask. When asked if the waitstaff had their temperature taken a resounding No! As much as we have missed the senior scallops and senior crab cakes. We won’t be back.
So, Trump demands his freedom of speech to tweet whatever he wants, but doesn’t think Bolton deserves the same. He’s suing to keep Bolton’s book from embarrassing him. BYH, hypocrite!
So, can we expect a name change soon to the "Five Day A Week Reflector?" And, are we still getting charged for seven days of news?
About 100 years ago, another right wing world leader that was an advocate of extreme nationalism emerged. He also had a very over inflated view of himself and stoked racist fears. Bless your heart if you've forgotten what you learned in school about Adolf Hitler.
How did one man set our country back decades in just 3 1/2 years? He did it by normalizing ignorance and selfishness and prejudice. He did it by wearing everyone down with constant lies and spreading fear. Bless our hearts.
BYH, Mr. President. If your nose grew with every lie like Pinocchio's we wouldn't need SpaceX to get to the International Space Station. Astronauts could just climb your nose the 254 miles to its orbit!
Black lives don't matter to blacks. Two blacks were murdered locally yesterday by blacks. Where are the protesters? Why no outcry by politicians?
BYH to Vidant Health for closing the Wellness Center in Greenville. If Vidant Health was really interested in the health and well-being of Eastern North Carolina like it advertises all over town, this closure flies in the face of attaining and maintaining good health. Vidant should be working to prevent disease as a first priority. The Wellness Center is the hub of prevention in town. Closing this facility is truly baffling.
If we erase history, we are damned to repeat it.
Bless your heart Pitt County board of commissioners. Nunnally is pulling your strings and will have the county just like the City of Greenville before long. At least people in the city were smart enough to not elect him when he ran for the City Council. Maybe his district will not re-elect him.