When I was young and started "acting out" my daddy would administer corporal punishment. In other words a good ol' fashioned spanking with tears and all. Now you "act out" and the TV cameras make you into a hero for whatever "acting out" cause you are promoting. I see nothing wrong with a good spanking but my wife disagrees. So our children run wild.
BYH, if ever there was a case where permanent revocation of a driver license and incarceration, it is the accident that killed four teenagers recently. Driving 75 mph in a raging rainstorm with a large heavyweight Freightliner box truck is insane. To get off with a maximum of 150 days and a misdemeanor is a travesty to the teenagers' memory who had their lives taken so foolishly from them. Doubt you will print this.
BYH, I'd rather walk into the light hungry than walk into the dim and feast.
I keep getting these calls about my past-due student loan! What is going on? Where is Biden, Bernie and Warren? I voted based on them canceling my student loan debt. I only went to college because I did not want to go to work. Never thought in a million years I would have to pay them back. What is wrong with America? Now I wish I had graduated and gotten a good job.
BYH to those electric scooter and wheelchair users in Farmville who are cut off from everything on the north side of town because NCDOT and the town have neglected to connect the sidewalk so they can cross the rail tracks. Thanks to the bike guy in town for raising awareness of this and many similar issues.
I have come to the conclusion that your relationship with your internet provider is a lot like marriage. It starts out fine but then cracks in the wall begin to appear. Service slows down and response times even slower. You would find another provider but can't be bothered with the hassle. I think the preacher mentioned something about the good and the bad in a marriage. Must have been talking about internet service.
BOH. With all the "political" correctness going on, will Webster's need to print new dictionaries?
BYH to the NCDOT planners who always seem to add these cement barriers in the roadway. First Evans Street now on N.C. 43 at the new GUC palace. When you narrow the road to one lane you force everyone to slow down and get stuck behind anyone on a bicycle riding through these sections since ya forgot to build sidewalks here. What a dangerous design!
Bless Your Heart if you participated in the Trump insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, but haven’t been “contacted” by the FBI yet. Don’t worry, they’re carefully and methodically reviewing thousands of videos and they will eventually get to you! Almost 500 people charged so far, and FBI Director Wray says many more to come! Just be patient. They’ll get to you! Trump has played you for a fool! How sad! Wake up!
BTH of the Social Security employees! When, oh when, are you returning to work in the building? Phone appointments do not provide the same information from person to person. Employees from other private and public businesses are at work. It's time to get back to work.
BYH to those who wish to end the government subsidies program giving wealthy people free parking spaces on public roads. Our parking has been free for decades and Greenville only has four or five free spaces for every car in the county. We want more government support not less. Keep our parking paid for by others like with more parking decks and don't start charging us, BYH
BYH, Lunch Box Joe, on your trip to Europe saying you are going to do the exact opposite of Trump. So, you are putting America Last? Hmm. (BTW You should have taken the VP with you, I hear she's never been there)
BYH, I don't loathe Trump because he is a Republican. For me, this stopped being about politics long ago. I oppose him because he is a horrific human being, a pathological liar, one of the most corrupt individuals America has ever produced, a racist, and an embarrassment to this country.
Well, since you ask, I do miss Trump. I like America First. Bless our Hearts.
BYH, people who support Trump are traitors to America. Yeah, I went there.
