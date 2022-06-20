BYH Texas. They want to arm teachers and staff. Guess who the shooters will go after first. So, I guess we need to arm the students as well.
BYH, there is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live.
BYH, with every small act of justice we are restoring harmony to our world.
Proud boys: Angry boys who can't get girlfriends. Bless their hearts.
When I did the math involving the rising gas prices, I realized that I could avoid car payments, insurance costs, oil costs, repairs, parking costs, car washing and detailing fees, and filling up my tank every week by riding a bicycle to work. A single week of car costs pays for the whole bike. So I'd save about $12,000 a year and be healthier. I just wish our roads were safer so I could ride!
BYH to the GOP members who neglect to know their own party's history. President Nixon (R), before he became the only president to resign then be the only to be pardoned, reminded us about our addiction to oil. He challenged us to become energy independent and we didn't. So now we're paying the price plus interest almost 50 years later. Can we do it? Yes, we can!
Bless your heart Bill Clark Homes. Are you going to develop every piece of land in Greenville? Rezoning commission, please do your job! We don't need more cookie-cutter houses stacked on top of each other in a neighborhood!
BYH to all of those SUV and other gas guzzler owners. Climate change is happening and the evidence is in the hot temps and powerful weather we are experiencing. The biggest carbon emissions in the U.S. is from transportation. Your habits and need to drive a tank put us all at risk. Think on that every time you need a 3 ton vehicle to move your body around.
When seconds matter, the police are minutes away, and as we saw in Uvalde, Texas, the SWAT team is 45 minutes away.
I heard a gun control lefty say, "if we can save just one child by banning guns, we should do it." I say, if you want to save hundreds of thousands of children, we should end abortion. Somehow they didn't agree, bless their heart.
Will the student loans being made for this year be included in President Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt? Picking up the debt of $1.75 trillion should be just a drop in the bucket for us. As the ol' saying goes, "You can't make this stuff up."
Bless the heart of the person who doesn't understand "the pro-abortion logic." The problem is with your logic. Most people who support the right for a woman to choose abortion are "pro-choice" not "pro-abortion." Studies have shown. that women who seek abortions have used contraception, but the contraception failed. Abortion is not used as a means of birth control. If it were, more women would be having abortions every year..
Bless our hearts! The founders of our nation thought that the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, was necessary for a "well-regulated" militia. But the NRA and others seem to be against regulations when it comes to bearing arms. How can we have a "well-regulated" militia if we can't agree on any regulations concerning AR-15 semiautomatic rifles, the purpose of which is not only to kill, but to shatter bones and destroy internal organs?
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.