Bless your hearts to those who won’t wear face coverings either because they don’t trust or like Gov. Cooper (understandable) or they follow the poor example of our imbecile president. A good reason to wear a mask is to support ECU football! If we are in a wave of COVID cases when football season starts there will be no games. Support your team and blunt the curve.
Why does every new housing development/project that comes to Greenville have to be high density?
We are astounded at the short-sighted decision to close the Vidant Wellness Center in Greenville. We recognize this is likely a financial decision, but if Vidant Health was truly interested in the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina, this closure flies in the face of attaining and maintaining good health. Preventing disease should be your first priority. The Wellness Center is the hub of prevention. Closing it is truly baffling.
BYH George Orwell, a real visionary! “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statute and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the party is always right.” But who is the real “party?” Read the book, “1984.” You decide.
I read all about limiting fans at the ECU football games. What happened to the “Right to choose?” If I accept the risk don’t I have the right to choose to attend or not? Do my parents have to know of my decision? Extend the “Right to choose” to all. Arrrrgh!
BYH CHAZ, this is how the left works. Think of the things in America they are against then look at the first the three things they did. 1. Build a wall. 2. Check IDs for everyone coming in. 3. Give out guns for self protection. Confusing isn’t it?
One huge benefit for blacks in our community would be to offer them a school voucher so they could send their kids to a private school of their choice. School vouchers for all would improve education and give all students a better chance for success.
Save the swim team? I don’t think so. The pool has been drained for good. No, the athletic department money will be spent making ECU football a force to be reckoned with! We will soon be in the SEC and challenging for the National Title. Or the team will be repossessed for not paying our bills. The big time awaits us if our credit limit is increased.
BYH Washington Redskins. Just switch to Washington Warriors and keep the same logo. Problem solved.
