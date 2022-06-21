BYH, going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than going into a garage makes you an automobile.
To the armchair “patriot” who justifies all those AR-15s as a defense against invasion: no amount of those child-murdering weapons can withstand a hydrogen bomb.
Just because Joe Biden is president is no reason to despair. OK, I’m lying, it’s an excellent reason to despair.
BYH, take a moment and thank a musician because you know your life would be living hell without music in it.
BYH, with every right there comes duty and responsibility.
Bless our heart, so many of my Facebook friends over the years have claimed they were hacked, since their friends were sent messages that contained malware and such. It’s not that they were hacked, but imped (impersonated, impostered), because those who let strangers see their friend list make themselves potential victims by those who start a page in their name, steal a photo, and mine their friend list. Make your friend list private. You’re welcome.
Bless your heart, Winterville, for approving a huge sports center and more developments without even considering the traffic congestion it is going to cause. When y’all chase the dollars from developers and just increase car congestion, y’all lose the good life slice. We get more heat, pollution, congestion and lose our night skies, clean air, quietness, wildlife and health.
Maybe not all people who ride a bicycle are confident or brave enough to ride on Greenville Boulevard to go to work or shop, but seeing that the bike rack at Publix has bikes parked at it nearly always, some cyclists are. Thank you to Publix for supporting cycling in our community even when the road designers and traffic engineers do not. Bless their gas guzzling hearts!
That you cannot simultaneously prepare for war and promote peace is a sentiment attributed to Einstein. If we want love, kindness and peace in our schools and communities, why do we need tools of war? Why do our citizens glorify weapons? Why do Americans love weaponry over the lives of children?
BOHs. “Speed kills” is the old truism that we seem to have forgotten. Speed also wastes gas. Gas costs a bit more now. So if you wish to save lives (maybe even your own) and save money, slow down: 55 saves lives and dollars on the highways.
COVID numbers are rising again and has anyone heard from our health director on TV or in the newspaper? It appears we have become immune to this virus when very few are still masking. We went from low spread to high spread in a matter of days!
BMH, decaf only works if you throw it at people.
