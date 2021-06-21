Sorry, MetroNet not impressed with you so far. You come in like the fair-haired child but yet you already have broken your lily-white promises. You are no different thus far.
BYH, a recent post stated, "Union won and slavery was abolished long ago." Exactly! You proved the point that there is no need to keep "rehashing" the issue. It is over, so quit "stirring up" trouble, and let's move forward working and living together as one, "Americans!" Enough!
BYH for making excuses for Joe! He stopped construction of the XL Pipeline his first day in office making tens of thousands unemployed. His other anti-oil moves include trying to revoke the leases already granted for drilling in Alaska. All this adds up to increased oil prices. Nice try blaming this on the Colonial Pipeline the ransom they paid amounts to one day of revenue. for them. A few days hiccup in the supply stream.
No BYH to the person who referred to President Biden as a cognitively challenged old man. If I recall correctly, a little over 4 years ago, we were told to respect the person holding this very important position. Apparently, for some, that only applies to those on one side of the political spectrum.
BYH to Democrats. I don't know if they are intentionally trying to destroy the economy or if it's just a matter of incompetence? It is Friday morning and the DOW is already down over 500 points. Come on, Joe!
BYH to the kind lady waiting for her family to get their ice cream at register in Simply Natural Creamery on Arlington. She told the cashier to ring up my purchase since she waiting for family I thanked her and pulled out my credit card to pay when she said she was paying for it. I objected but she said no. I am an 80-year-old white man. She was black. No racism here
BYH, I hope you had a nice Father's Day and a wonderful first ever Juneteenth. I just hope the new holiday doesn't split the races, where only blacks celebrate Juneteenth and only whites celebrate Independence Day. I guess we'll see.
BMH, I do not trust a single person who trusts Trump.
Bless our heart, I wish nobody ill, but since there are those that idolize Trump, then the best I can wish for them is to find themselves in an afterlife where he and his minions are their overlords, like the likes of Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon, Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham.
BYH, someday I'm going to die. This, I grudgingly accept. I don't know how, if a tree falls on me, slip in the shower or struck by lightning. But this much I guarantee. I will not die of having wagered my life that TV carnival barkers, political half-wits and MAGA hat wearing geniuses know more than experts with RN's, PhD's and MD's after their names. In other words, I will not die of stupid.
Another economic guru has come out with yet another warning about the impending crash of the stock market. At least us poor folk are saved from worrying about that. If you ain't in it they have a harder time bringing you down. I realize us poor folk will suffer though because the rich folk will be ill and bad-mannered after losing some cash. I'll stay hunkered down and continue to say, "Yes, sir!"
I will bet you that more children travel home to see Mom on Mother's Day than they do to see Dad on Father's Day. Put up your money! Think about it. My son hardly even calls on Father's Day but is here with flowers, gifts and tears on Mother's Day. And don't tell me I am not a good father! Well, maybe I ain't so hot as a father but I still fry fish.
Father's Day used to be a real important day back when men were head of the household. Now Father's Day ranks up there with the Wednesday grocery ads. Important but not a deal-breaker. Mother's Day is now the most important day because she has beat dad down so far he hardly even moves the dial of notable holidays. Poor Ol' Dad. He worked hard but lost it all when Momma started smoking in public.
BYH, Joe. I just want to thank you for making us energy-dependent once again to the unstable Middle East and China. That is just so clever, no one else would have ever considered it.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.