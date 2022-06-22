For the holiday approaching, buy two bags of pet food and donate them to a shelter. Make a difference instead of noise. Bless your heart.
BYH Jesus for using city-owned telephone poles as your personal billboards all over Greenville. BYH Greenville for allowing this promotion go on. Whatever happened to the Constitutional requirement that church and state are separate?
BYH to the people still thinking that Mike Pence could have rejected the state electors from states that did not vote for Trump. So that means Kamala Harris can reject the electors next time around that did not vote for the candidate from her side? Do you see how ridiculous that sounds?
BYH, with the large controversy about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, which gives them an unfair advantage. Why not have the same events only for transgender athletes where they compete against each other and leave women’s sports for the women. That would be fair.
It’s amazing how GUC, developers and the city collude to shove development down the throats of people who don’t want it. People live outside of the city limits for a reason. What’s fair about spot zoning and annexation? Are the developers going to contribute to the under-resourced schools that will become even more crowded as a result of these decisions?
BYH, don’t let anyone else ruin your day; it’s your day. Ruin it yourself.
BYH, back in my day it was in a game of dodge ball where you found out who didn’t like you.
BYH, just so we are crystal clear: People with pre-existing mental conditions have access to firearms but not health care.
No bless your heart to the staff working in the front lobby of our hospital. Upon entering the other afternoon, the entire lobby reeked of marijuana smoke. The receptionist and the man working up front could not have cared less. Patients came through the lobby talking about the smell, also. I would imagine someone had gone into the men’s bathroom. That’s where the odor came from because it was not in the women’s restroom.
A no BYH to the dirty mind who left the degrading message near Five Below on the sidewalk. Chalk writing should be for children! Not grownups with dirty minds and leaving dirty messages. For shame!
Bless my heart. I plan to have a large fireworks display at my home in Greenville. As near as I can find, there is no city ordinance prohibiting me from doing this. It will be done before 10 p.m. so noise ordinances should not apply. I hope my neighbors don’t get upset.
Bless my heart, it’s never too late to start exercising. That’s why I’m waiting until later.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.