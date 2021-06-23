Congrats to the folks who organized the Juneteenth events. With vendors selling “Karen” T-shirts, you let everyone know how you really feel. #Wordsmatter #Poorjudgement.
BYH to the state legislator who introduced a bill to outlaw squatted vehicles for safety reasons. There are teenagers driving these vehicles who cannot see the vehicles and pedestrians in front of them! They are also unpleasant to view.
BYH NCDOT for having such high speed limits on U.S. 264 that cost families four more lives. Enough blood has been shed. Slow people down and save future lives. Stop killing our children.
BTH of squat truck enthusiasts. Just as your right to freedom of movement ends at my nose, your right to self-expression ends when it threatens my life. The front bumper of a squat truck is as high as the center of the door of a normal car, its weakest spot. Squat trucks threaten my life not only because the driver can’t see, but also because, should you hit me, you hit my most vulnerable spot.
I see the North Carolina General Assembly is zoning in on the squat trucks. Glad to see they are targeting the important stuff. Obviously, all other problems have been solved. Heaven forbid a squat trucker rides around wearing a mask. They will probably call out the National Guard. Why not pass a bill to send the ECU Athletic Department enough money to erase our deficit and put us on the same level as Alabama? Arrrgh!
It is great to see the new East Coast Greenway signs installed along the roadways and pathways leading more visitors to Greenville. Every time I see one of those, I see dollar signs for all of our local businesses. Thank you Mayor PJ for connecting our greenway to this national network! This is one of your finest achievements!
BYH to the anti-Second Amendment folk bringing up the well-regulated militia. Just the licensed deer hunters in the U.S. are the largest Army in the world. No other country would invade us, we’d have a gun behind every tree and we know how to use them. That’s quite a supplement to the greatest military in the world. Don’t hate us or try to disarm us, just thank us.
I sure hope that this time when Greenville repaves some of their roads, they do not forget the civil rights of disabled people and neglect making sidewalks accessible like they and NCDOT have done for decades. No blessings of their hearts until they try getting around town in a wheelchair and see for themselves the barriers they have created.
BYH, when you’re dead, you don’t know you’re dead. The pain is felt by others. The same thing happens when you’re stupid.
