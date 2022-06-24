Why would anyone with half a brain think that the mayor and City Council control rents? Sounds like someone is wanting government assistance.
BYH, no I’m not grumpy. I’m crotchety, it’s similar but harder to spell.
Bless my heart, waking up every day seems a little excessive.
BOH’s, there’s a pandemic that is sweeping the country and is affecting the entire world. It is a tricky disease that we are told does not exist, but the symptoms are felt by everyone, especially the elderly and the poor. The biggest problem is that half of the country thinks the disease is the cure. It’s called Donkey Pox, and the only true cure can be administered only in the first week of November.
BYH, I have seen incompetence in government over my lifetime but this Biden administration has to be the gold standard for all.
BYH, Town of Winterville. The new multifamily housing at the corner of Main Street and N.C. 11 has an entrance about two or three car lengths from the stoplight! What in the world? Expect many car accidents at this location.
Thank you Greenville police for stopping and arresting that guy who used his wheelchair on Stantonsburg Road on Wednesday. I hope it gives him a good reminder that our streets are for cars not others. How dare he think that drivers have to change lanes to pass and share the roadway with him just because there are no sidewalks. It slowed people in one lane down 5-10 seconds each. Thanks for getting him off, BHH!
BMH, as a proud unaffiliated voter, I will change my status to Republican if one red cent of my taxpayer money is sent to the Taliban for any earthquake aid. Let them figure it out themselves.
I get it that some people may view abortion as wrong. Fine. Don’t have an abortion. But what if someone else’s religious view includes a compassionate pro-choice stance. Shouldn’t that person be allowed to hold that view? So what if the woman next door has a safe and legal abortion for personal reasons that we know nothing about nor can even imagine? Why is it anyone else’s business? Bless our hearts!
Bless our hearts. It’s called “political theater” when witnesses explain how close we came to losing our Democracy? Sadly, the folks who need to hear the facts are only looking at sources that echo the beliefs they already hold. Remember, some of the witnesses testifying to the abuse they suffered at the hands of our president are Republican! Why would they open themselves up to questions and sometimes ridicule? Only because they witnessed Jan. 6 and the rabid lack of decency that was shown to other human beings and our democracy.
