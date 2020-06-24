BTHs of all the dedicated, caring staff at Brookdale West Arlington for taking care of our senior citizens and loved ones during a critical and dangerous pandemic. And BTHs of all staffers at other senior living facilities everywhere. And Brookdale, thanks for taking care of my mama, whom I miss dearly. Thank You.
So is the Lucky Charms leprechaun offensive to Irish people? Bless his heart if he gets the boot too.
BTH. I ordered a meal for curbside pick-up at a popular Greenville BBQ restaurant. When I arrived the line of cars was very long, so I went inside. While the employee working the drive-up window was wearing a mask, there were 10 or so employees who were not — including the kitchen staff! Recommend this restaurant change its name Covid-Q so customers will understand the risks.
So where has Trump hidden Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx? Bless our hearts. We have failed to flatten the curve. Let’s go back to frequent briefings please.
BYH, to the person with the beautiful wife and beautiful house. Same as it ever was!
There are some great sales going on in men’s summer fashions. But since I ain’t going nowhere to begin with I am not even wearing all the fashions the kids have given me for last year’s Father’s Day. If we ever open up again I am gonna be stylin’. You will see me coming and wish the lockdown was still on.
BYH, it’s easier to surrender quickly than lose slowly by attrition; and easier to ask forgiveness than go begging for permission.
BYH, remember that we believers worship a man of color murdered by keepers of the law.
If we have no college sports this year do the students still have to pay the student athletic fee? I read that ECU athletics has already projected another deficit for the upcoming season. So will we lose more money or less money by not playing? I told my family that with no college football I would spend more quality time with them. They are now having a prayer chain that the season will play.
Keeping our gyms closed here in North Carolina is pure politics! It is a scientific fact that fat people are more likely to vote for the liberal candidate. That is a fat! Or fact. One of the two I shouldn’t wonder.
BYH, I’m confused by the statement that wearing a mask is “living in fear.” If you wear a seat belt are you living in fear? If you wear sunscreen are you living in fear? Are you living in fear if you wear a bicycle helmet? Living safe and smart is not living in fear.
BYH, I’d rather attend church with messed up people who love God, than with religious people who dislike messed up people.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.