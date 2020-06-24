Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 9 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.1 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 18.4 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET...SECONDARY ROADS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER ARE FLOODED. INUNDATES PORTIONS OF PITT-GREENVILLE AIRPORT. WATER REACHES A FEW HOMES NEAR THE RIVER. MOST OF RIVER DRIVE, IN GREENVILLE, FLOODS ALONG WITH THE STREETS IN RIVERWALK TOWNHOMES. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8PM; LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME WED THU FRI; GREENVILLE 13 18.1 TUE 09 PM 18.3 17.0 14.3