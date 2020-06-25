BYH, people in Asian countries wear masks even when they have a simple cold, out of consideration for others. No one cries about being oppressed. No one takes up arms and storms government buildings. No one mocks anyone for wearing a mask.
BYH, just who is this “moderation” that everyone keeps telling me to drink with?
Bless my heart. I find watching Adam 12 is much more interesting than the news with nothing but constant whining and complaining about old monuments and Ya Ya about COVID-19.
Our president doesn’t seem to believe in karma. Traveling to a hot zone like Arizona and not wearing a mask and being in a big crowd seems to be asking for it. Bless his stubborn heart.
Gov. Cooper now poses with a mask on your website in order to continue to promote the COVID-19 scare. Why didn’t he wear a mask when he was protesting? He is a full of hypocrisy, just as is every other Democrat in this country.
Bless the heart of the seven county commissioners voting to destroy history. Two were educators, people you would think would be educated enough to appreciate it and preserve it in its context. Instead, they opted to eliminate it, all for political expediency. None of the seven deserve to serve others because you don’t right wrongs by sweeping them under a rug in the dead of night.
To the person who disparages the desire for ECU (my university) to compete at the highest level. I say everyone in life should aspire to be the best they can be. That is why I support my school rather than finding fault. We have come a long way since 1975 and I am proud to have been a part of it. You might try it, you will feel better for it.
BYH, ECU students. Having to socially distance in dorms, apartments and classes is going to be quite a challenge.
Stop comparing COVID-19 to the flu. Currently the U.S. has had 120,393 deaths from coronavirus with 2,310,786 confirmed cases. That equals a death rate of 5 percent. Even if you take into account low testing, this is high. Seasonal influenza kills about 0.1 percent.
Who wants to challenge the stats in 75 words?
BYH to all the selfish people who blast their music everywhere and at all hours. The only thing people are hearing and seeing is what a terrible job your parents did of raising you and how others have to deal with such self-centered, selfish individuals.
BYH, it’s funny how Trump’s dislike for ‘losers’ doesn’t extend to generals.
In a world where you can be anything, be kind. BYH.
Mothers Day commercials: diamonds on sale for $3,000. Fathers Day: sale on cargo shorts for $10. Bless your heart.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.