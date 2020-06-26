BTH of everyone that wears masks. Thank you for being concerned about the welfare of others.
BTH of Roy Cooper for mandating face masks. This is the right decision given the rising number of COVID cases.
Bless my heart. I switched from an oat rings cereal to raisin bran just for a change in my quarantine routine of three months.
On June 19th, our car broke down at the Ayden intersection on N.C. 11. Traffic was heavy. We want to thank all the gentlemen who quickly left their vehicles to assist us by pushing the car to a nearby Hardee’s. Bless their kind and caring hearts.
Looks like we have quite a few folks who know how law enforcement should work. More training for a low paid job? How about increase the starting salary for law enforcement to $120,000. That would create competition for jobs and encourage officers keep their job. Then maybe move on to better training for all these criminals on the loose. No crime means no police needed. Duh.
BYH, I get most of my exercise these days shaking my head in disbelief.
BYH, has anybody mentioned that the police will leave you alone if you don’t do illegal stuff?
BYH, mask it or casket.
Bless my heart, the wife and I donned our masks and went grocery shopping this weekend, and when we got home we took off our masks, and I had brought home the wrong person! Be careful out there, people!
BYH business mask wearers. You are helping the economy by instilling confidence that you care about your customers and employees.
BYH Roy Cooper and Dr. Fauci. I’m not following your mask orders. I will stop wearing a mask when my doctor and my dentist stop wearing their masks.
BYH mask haters. The next time you have surgery just tell the doctors and nurses they can skip them for any of these reasons, (a) they are uncomfortable, (b) they don’t work, © it’s tyranny to tell them to wear a mask.
Maybe we should ask the civilian police review board how we get the drug dealers off the streets. These drug dealers are peddling stuff that is killing the younger generation and you are worried about their rights? Whose side are you on? Asking for all those grieving families.
BYH news media and Democrats. How can we trust what you say about COVID-19? You just spent three and a half years telling us that President Trump colluded with the Russians and was a Russian agent and spent millions of dollars on a witch-hunt Mueller investigation and impeachment trial only to find out it was all lies — and you knew it all along.
I have a dream that one day there will be a statue in Pitt County of someone that is not white.
