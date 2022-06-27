BYH to all of the LED street lights that are stealing our dark skies and ability to see stars not to mention causing sleep health problems, animal migration issues, and songbirds singing at odd times.
Nine million dollars to replace 900 signs changing the name of 264 to 587 just to check a box that we're near an Interstate? WTF — where's the funding coming from? We didn't move the city any closer to anything. The distance is still exactly the same! It is like renaming the Titanic in hopes that a new name will make it unsinkable. Greenville could use $9 million in better ways!
Instead of removing gas taxes, how about we invest those funds into something that will allow us to travel about safely that does not burn or need gas or even electricity to use? Let's connect and fix all of those missing sidewalks on both sides of every road in Greenville and permit people to walk safely and save tons of money? BYH Greenville for being too dangerous to walk most places.
BYH, wearing shirts that say "Civil War" and the date Jan. 6, 2021, on them is a clue that the insurrection/coup was planned.
BYH, thanking four blasts of the "vaccine" during the sixth day of a miserable infection, then being glued to Adam's Schiff-show regarding a juvenile delinquent's rendition of what happened while the teacher was out of the room, pretty much sums up that you're willing to believe any baloney the DNC tosses your way.
Our government is bold enough to force you to have a child if you have a two-celled zygote in your womb but so weak it cannot guarantee that child will make it to recess alive. Bless its heart.
Bless our hearts, pro-lifers (actually they are pro-birth, since after birth they couldn't care less about the babies) have always been energized in mid-terms to vote, they've been full blast with little room to increase their numbers. But overturning Roe and saying 'privacy' is not in the Constitution and therefore shouldn't be an expectation will super-energize those in the middle and left who don't usually vote. This may be a Democratic sweep in November.
BYH: To Biden, and all the cry babies who disagree with our Supreme Court on the decision of Roe vs. Wade. The decision has been rendered, live with it. Why are there so many folks upset about the unborn babies getting to live. No one including the President has a right to commit murder in the name of women's health. This was a reading of the law, and a moral right that was done.
Bless our heart, if it was about babies, we would have free and excellent maternal universal care. You wouldn't be charged a cent, no matter how complicated your delivery was. If it was about babies, we'd have months and months of parental leave, for everyone. If it was about babies, we'd have free lactation consultants, free diapers, formula, free universal pre-K, & free and excellent childcare from newborns on. No this is about raw power.
Bless the hearts of the unborn. For those of you who think being pro-life is all about protecting the unborn, what do you plan to do to protect children once they are born into poverty or to a mother who is addicted to drugs or to a mother who neglects or abuses them because she didn't want them in the first place?
Here's a hypothetical situation: A pregnant woman breaks into your house and threatens to shoot you, but you defend yourself, killing her before she can kill you. The woman is 20 weeks pregnant, so the baby is not viable outside the womb. and therefore dies also. Didn't you just kill an innocent child? Oh. You couldn't help it that the child was part of the mother's body. Bless your heart!
Bless the heart of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. He wants legislation to be crafted in N.C. "that will protect the life and health of all our citizens, born and unborn." Nice to know that the unborn are considered citizens. I hope that means the parents can claim their unborn child as a dependent upon conception rather than upon birth when they file their taxes.
I heard one woman's reaction to the overturning of Roe v. Wade: "It's a victory for the unborn." There's a fetus right now in the womb of a 13-year-old who was raped by her father (the fetus' grandfather). There's one in the womb of a drug-addicted mother and one whose mother doesn't want another child, but will be forced to have one. They can't wait to get here. This is a victory? Bless our hearts!
Bless their hearts, liberals chant "my body, my choice" when it fits their narrative such as abortion on demand up until the ninth month of pregnancy (murder) but forced vaccinations on millions of us including little children. Such hypocrites!! Nothing new there though.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.