BYH Gov. Cooper, I won’t be complying with your mask order seeing as I have a “medical condition” that exempts me. I get anxiety when the government tries to take away my freedom. Wear a mask? I can’t breathe!
One of my favorite things about gardening is all the life lessons it provides. When pulling weeds, you can tell by the sound it makes whether it has snapped or you have pulled it up by the roots. The noise in America right now is the sound of the roots of racism being pulled up. The reckoning is here and this white American is glad.
BYHx2 to the dog owner who allowed their dog to use the Winterville Park tennis courts as its personal toilet and then neglected to clean it up.
BYH, Daily Reflector, you are not really a newspaper. You are more of a propaganda journal for left-wing liberals.
Bless my heart, I'm giving up drinking for a month. Sorry, bad punctuation. I'm giving up. Drinking for a month.
BYH to the armed fellow on Greenville Boulevard protesting the new mask requirements. Please, if you see that ornery ole virus, shoot it for us. Thank you for your service.
Bless our hearts. We have two kinds of people in this world: good and bad. Neither of those are because of our skin color.
I read where an ECU faculty member donated $1.8 million to ECU and not to the ball teams. Maybe there is hope for us yet. What a nice surprise that the rest of the college still gets some attention. Arrrgh.
I'm just wondering, If everyone must wear a mask, then why can't all businesses be fully open? Medical decision or political decision Mr. Cooper?
I saw the picture of Gov. Cooper in his mask on the front page of the DR, and boy, he's never looked better, Bless His Heart.
Bless all the hearts of the spectators watching Greenville Little League games in person and online. It’s been wonderful to have access to games but the racket from the dugouts of some teams is obnoxious! I can’t imagine what it must be like for their teammate at bat and the kids on the field to hear all that screeching. Those coaches need to work on teaching good sportsmanship.
I don't know much about the finances at ViQuest but I do know they gave you way too much for the low rates they charged. A gym of that caliber should have cost twice to three times what we paid as members. You cannot serve steak and charge for a cheese sandwich. We were fortunate to enjoy the free ride for as long as we did.
Many of us who have been staying home due to the pandemic have eschewed lots of in-person needs. We are just waiting for everyone to wear masks so we can go out and spend money.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.