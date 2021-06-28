BYH to Farmville for building a new splashing water pond but forgetting that you're putting it on the north side of town in a park that has no sidewalks to, at or from it. You might as well put signs saying southsiders stay out since it is so not accessible.
Bless my heart, I intend to arrive at my death as I've lived my life; late, in love, and a little drunk.
BYH NCDOT for repaving the speedways in Greenville but continuing to fail to make them safer or accessible to anything other than NASCAR drivers by again neglecting to install sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes, ADA ramps, etc. Your work makes our city dangerous by design for everyone but especially POC. Then we wonder why we have so many crashes and killings.
BYH Mayor P.J. Another person on a bicycle is killed in a hit and run on your streets in nearly the same location just after your city took down the ghost bike memorial. How will the city address the safety for all road users from these dangerous drivers, or does more blood have to be spilled first? Your council's silence on bicycle safety is deafening.
Bless your heart Kamala. I've never been to Europe either but if I were asked by the president of the United States to do my job and assess the situation at our southern border, then I would have been on the next plane.
BYH, just remember, that love is the answer, always. Vulnerability is not a weakness. It's a strength. Your body is sacred. Cherish it. Gratitude shifts everything. Always be thankful. Forgiveness sets you free. It really does. You cannot change others. Only yourself. Little acts of kindness are never little. Ever. Fun is underrated. Enjoy yourself. Age is just a number. It's never too late. Life is precious. Live it now. Be well, my friends.
BOH's, we can't let Joe Biden's "death taxes " see the light of day. They will kill the family farms and ranches and leave us at the mercy of the Federal Government just to feed us.
BYH governor. You're doing this backward ... next pandemic I'm waiting till I get a better chance of winning. This has to be discrimination of some sort.
BYH, what on Earth do Republicans have against democracy?
BYH to the Town of Robersonville. I was there Sunday for fathers day to put flowers on my dad's grave. The grass was grown up, trees were down on graves, but as I look at the lot of the town, looks like maybe a new mayor would help.
Why do crabs always look like they're walking themselves out of an awkward situation?
BMH. I've created an app to help with insomnia. It lets you talk to other really boring people until you fall asleep. It's online sedating.
My husband walked in the bedroom and said, "How's my sleeping beauty?" I smiled and opened my eyes just in time to see him pat my sleeping puppy's head!
I hope this new restaurant will not interfere with buying sway on the Town Common after dark. A lot happens on the Town Common when the sun goes down and a restaurant might restrain trade. Let's be careful not to rock the apple cart or kill the weeds. Peace out!
