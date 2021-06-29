BOH’s. I read BYH every issue and there are two things I’ve learned: 1. There are a lot of experts. 2. Some people wouldn’t be happy in a pie factory!
Oh, to be so ignorant as to assume when you know nothing, stick your nose into business you know nothing about and to incite problems when there are none. Bless your heart.
I read in the Bless Your Heart column where someone was complaining about ECU students being bussed to vote in the local elections. Talk about beating a dead horse. Or should we view ECU students as outside agitators who do not understand the complexities of local elections? Local elections in a college town revolve around AL Gore’s global warming predictions and limiting commercial development so that we can retain the natural look of the jungle.
BYH, in 2006 scientists declared that Pluto would no longer be declared as a planet. But Pluto kept revolving around the sun just as always, Pluto didn’t care what others thought about it. Be like Pluto.
No BYH to Winterville Town Council members for continuing to ignore the community eyesore of cars parked in yards. Some homes look more like junkyards yet you won’t act. Please respect your neighbors enough to enact some standards. We are tired of cars parked in yards.
BYH to people who park junk and running cars in their front yards, at the back of their lots and in their driveways without concern for the eyesore and health hazards they create (like mosquitoes from standing water). I wish there were rules in the county or Greenville’s ETJ that prevent this. For the good of the neighborhood, consider donating to organizations that accept cars for tax deductions. Or move somewhere with adequate parking if you have more cars than fit in your driveway.
Well Cliff didn’t get picked for the LSU job. I know how he feels. I remember waiting by the phone hoping that a girl would ask me to the “Sadie Hawkin’s Dance.” That was when the girls asked the boys out before it was fashionable to do so. I waited by the phone for days on end waiting to be asked to the dance. When the phone finally rang it was the car warranty guy!
Legalize all drugs and release all drug-related prisoners. Think of the money that will be saved. The State of North Carolina can manufacture and distribute drugs through the ABC Stores. Income tax rates will fall as the drug profits will be huge. The right to choose gives everyone the right to take whatever drug they so desire. Live free. Be free. Do your own thing!
BYH, isn’t it weird that God made the seven days and then named them after other gods?
