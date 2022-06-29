BYH Forbes Woods Condominiums. You are not alone. Those of us at Breezewood I Condominiums have the same problems. I have one question. Who has control of your HOA board?
BYH to the rise in car break-ins and shootings in Greenville. Our city is growing by leaps and bounds but I am worried that our police department is not keeping up. Is it just me or does there seem to be more car break-ins and shootings being reported? I hope we have enough police officers to protect our citizens.
Greenville’s crime rate is at its lowest in years and the city is downright peaceful compared to places like Rocky Mount, knock on wood.
The cost of procrastination is the life you could have lived. BYH.
Bless your heart, get an abortion or don’t. Be gay. Be straight. Be transgender. Believe in God. Be an atheist. I am pro-leave people alone. I am pro-respect people even if you disagree with them. I am pro-supporting friends. I am pro-mind your own business.
BYH, forgiving people in silence and never speaking to them again is a form of self-care.
BYH, a vote is not a Valentine. You are not confessing your love for a candidate. It’s a chess move for a world you want to live in.
Changing the name and number of a highway at the cost of millions of dollars may somehow help with economic development but BTHs, no one reports on the additional costs of pollution, extra police, crashes, noise, light pollution, speeding, insurance rates, wildlife, flooding, etc. Maybe it might attract more chains here but it might also cause people to leave because the quality of living here goes downward. Highways aren’t always good for everyone.
What good are bicycle lanes if they’re just used for parking spaces by car drivers and delivery trucks that then force cyclists to go around them and risk getting hit by other drivers? BTHs of inconsiderate drivers and BYH to the LEOs who don’t enforce these violations.
BOH. If abortion doctors are responsible for 65 million deaths, how many deaths are tobacco farmers responsible for? Think about it.
BYH Greenville citizens! You get what you vote for — developers! Hence a concrete jungle developing on Dickinson Avenue, a large building development at Arlington and Red Banks and— to top it off— the large multi-family development on 10th Street. How many trees, bushes and green areas have been destroyed to contribute to the developer’s idea of a quality life? Unfortunately, some people cannot afford to flee this “ideal” quality of life. More green space!
Welcome back Loessin! Mamma Mia was a spectacular return. But BMH, I miss the 1970s.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.