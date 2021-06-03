Bless your heart to the ECU leadership who have cleared the way for UNC Health to buy Vidant. Will light blue flags soon fly over Brody School of Medicine?
BYH to the former GOP members visiting Greenville. I used to respect your party but now that Trump has taken it over, please take him and lock him up.
BYH, Want to get the border crisis under control? Here’s a great idea for the Democrats who voted for Biden. Just give the address of those who voted for Biden to the illegals as they cross so they can knock on their door and tell them thankyou for welcoming us. Can we come in and partake in the free stuff as we get established. I imagine that would get the crisis under control quickly.
Oh, if it was ISIS that attacked our Capitol, the Republicans would be more concerned about investigating and preventing it, leading me to believe that they are at least sympathetic with the domestic terrorists and their aims.
Bless your heart no bible scholar. You need to read Leviticus 18:22 and Leviticus 20:13. Also, read Thessalonians 3:10. It is pretty clear what it means.
BYH, U.S. 17, one of the busiest north-south highways between Virginia and South Carolina, is a disgrace and an auto suspension nightmare between Washington and New Bern, with holes, heat expansion bumps, cracks, etc. All we do is fill in the cracks with tar. This section has not been repaved in over 30 years and yet we four-lane the rest of the highway and leave this dangerous two-lane. State, repave!
Is the War on Drugs still going on? It is easier for a kid to buy marijuana than buy a pack of cigarettes at the Kwik stop. And getting some crack is easier than getting a Z-Pak for a sinus infection. I’m thinking we do not have the will to stop the traffic in illegal drugs. We could stop it if we had the desire and you and I both know it!
People are still arguing over this Democrat and Republican stuff. Give it a rest. It all tastes like chicken. Biden is giving me $300 extra per week over unemployment and now giving me $300 per month for each child. I’m never voting Republican again. Free money and no work make Jack a happy boy. The United States is entering into the golden age. Relax. Enjoy life and continue to vote!
U.S. conservatives 2020: “We have to leave the statues of racists in place so that we can remember and teach about the history of racism.” U.S. conservatives 2021: “It is illegal to teach about the history of racism.” No BYH there.
Bless our heart, we need a Shake Shack in Greenville; their burgers look delicious. I’d settle for a place called the Shrimp Shack.
